Jack Goodhue is reportedly set to join French Top 14 side Castres. Photo / Getty Images

Leading All Black Jack Goodhue is set to swap the Crusaders for a lucrative deal in France, according to a local media report.

According to Midi Olympique, French Top 14 side Castres Olympique is prepared to “break the bank” for Goodhue - only weeks after Crusaders teammate Leicester Fainga’anuku confirmed his departure to Toulon.

Fainga’anuku, who made his All Blacks debut against Ireland last year, has signed an 18-month contract and will join Toulon after the Rugby World Cup.

As first reported by the Herald in May, Goodhue has been attracting the interest of suitors from across the globe - with the Blues also interested in luring him back north.

Jack Goodhue has played 18 tests for the All Blacks - but has been plagued by injuries in recent years. Photo / Getty Images.

Born and bred in Northland, the 28-year-old has made 62 appearances for the Crusaders since joining in 2017.

Castres now seems to have won the battle for Goodhue’s signature, with the club on the hunt for a midfielder following the forced retirement of Thomas Combezou.

Castres finished ninth in the league this season, winning only half of their 26 matches.

Goodhue has played 18 tests for the All Blacks and signed a three-year deal with New Zealand Rugby in September 2020.

He has been plagued by knee problems over the last two years, however, and has been largely confined to the Crusaders bench behind All Blacks second-five David Havili and Braydon Ennor since his latest return from injury.

Goodhue is expected to be included in Ian Foster’s 36-man All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship named tonight.