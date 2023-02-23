The Crusaders celebrate after winning the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific final. Photo / Photosport

All you need to know ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific and Super Rugby Aupiki seasons which kick off this week.

Super Rugby Pacific

Ranked: NZ’s top 100 Super Rugby players

In an exercise that involved many late nights, we rank the top 100 NZ men’s rugby players.

Blues

Titles - 3

Last year - Lost final

Captain - Dalton Papalii

Opening game - v Highlanders, 7.05pm tomorrow

Preview - A title is the only result for the Blues

Additions - All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu returns after a stint in Japan, a major boost for the side. In terms of new faces, Northland blind-side flanker Rob Rush, son of former All Blacks and sevens legend Eric Rush, has joined the squad for the first time. Rush along with prop Josh Fusitu’a and outside back Caleb Tangitau are the only new names to the Blues squad for 2023.

Prediction - Losing finalists

Moana Pasifika

Titles - 0

Last year - 12th

Captain - Sekope Kepu

Opening game - v Fijian Drua, 4.35pm tomorrow

Preview - Moana Pasifika bring high ambitions into second season

Additions - Samoa-based loose forward Miracle Fai’ilagi headlines the five new players to the squad. The 23-year-old was identified by head coach Aaron Mauger and forwards coach Leota Filo Tiatia at the World Rugby Pacific Combine held in Suva, Fiji. Four further players have earned themselves their first Super Rugby contracts after impressing as replacement players for Moana Pasifika in 2022 - Otago’s Abraham Pole, Manu Samoa first five eighth D’Angelo Leuila, Tasman Mako lock Mahonri Ngakuru and North Harbour loose forward Michael Curry.

Prediction - Bottom half

Chiefs

Titles - 2

Last year - Lost semifinal

Captains - Sam Cane and Brad Weber

Opening game - v Crusaders, 7.05pm tonight

Preview - Chiefs looking to turn a corner in 2023 as end of era looms

Additions - The Chiefs welcome back Damian McKenzie following his stint in Japan. New additions include Ngantungane Punivai and Manaaki Selby-Rickit, both transfers from the Highlanders, and Counties Manukau rookie Peniasi Malimali. Jared Proffit, who was named Taranaki forward of the year after this year’s NPC campaign, also secures his first full-time Super Rugby contract off the back of his debut for the Hurricanes during the 2022 season.

Prediction - Semifinalists

Hurricanes

Titles - 1

Last year - Lost quarter-final

Captain - Ardie Savea

Opening game - v Reds, 9.35pm tomorrow

Preview - Moving season? How Hurricanes plan to shed fringe contender status

Additions - Waikato’s Dan Sinkinson, Taranaki’s Kini Naholo and Manawatū's Brett Cameron join the club for the first time, while Wellington up and comers, Riley Higgins and Peter Lakai, sign their first professional Super Rugby contracts with the Hurricanes. Graduating from the club’s development ranks, St Pats Silverstream alumni Higgins and Lakai join the full squad for the first time, having spent the 2022 season with the side on national development contracts.

Prediction - Quarter-finals

Crusaders

Titles - 15

Last year - Champions

Captain - Scott Barrett

Opening game - v Chiefs, 7.05pm tonight

Preview - Scott Robertson’s last dance: The shadow looming over Super Rugby

Additions - The defending champions beat the Chiefs to the signature of talented first five Taha Kemara. The 19-year-old Chiefs under-20s representative, who played for Waikato in the NPC this year, turned down an offer from the Chiefs to join the Christchurch side. Kemara is one of seven new additions to the squad, including Canterbury hooker George Bell, former Blues winger Melani Nanai, Wellington wing Pepesana Patafilo, Tasman outside back Macca Springer, Otago loose forward Christian Lio-Willie and halfback and former England international Willi Heinz, who returns to the Crusaders after playing with the side from 2010 to 2015.

Prediction - Champions (again)

Highlanders

Titles - 1

Last year - 8th

Captain - Billy Harmon

Opening game - v Blues, 7.05pm tomorrow

Preview - The Highlanders’ under-the-radar overhaul for 2023

Changes - Loose forward Harmon, fresh from skippering Canterbury to the NPC final, will take over the armband from Aaron Smith. The Highlanders backs have been bolstered by the arrival of former Chiefs winger Jonah Lowe, along with Otago flyer Jona Nareki, who is returning after injury ruled out his 2022 Super Rugby Pacific aspirations.

Prediction - Fifth of the New Zealand teams

Odds

Outright winner

Crusaders $2.75

Blues $3.75

Chiefs $4.50

Hurricanes $7

Brumbies $15

Reds $15

Highlanders $17

Fijian Drua $61

Waratahs $61

Force $151

Rebels $151

Moana Pasifika $251

Super Rugby Aupiki

Chiefs Manawa prepare to go back-to-back

Demant hopeful proposed competition expansion happens sooner rather than later

Super Rugby Aupiki returns to build on Black Ferns’ World Cup success

The end of 2022 saw New Zealand drawn to women’s rugby as the Black Ferns clinched a World Cup title on home soil. Now, Super Rugby Aupiki has the opportunity to continue to build on that platform.

The Blues, Chiefs Manawa, Hurricanes Poua and Matatū (a combined South Island team governed by the Crusaders and Highlanders) will play across five weekends in 2023. The name Super Rugby Aupiki reflects on the competition being a crucial stepping stone between Farah Palmer Cup and the Black Ferns, with Aupiki translating to mean “the ascent to the uppermost realm”.

There will be 26 members of the World Cup-winning Black Ferns squad across the four Aupiki teams, as well as several other players who have pulled on the black jersey in the past.

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa will look to go back-to-back as they kick off their 2023 season on Saturday against the Hurricanes Poua at Levin Domain. Winners of the inaugural competition last year, the Chiefs Manawa have a new-look coaching crew after the departure of head coach Allan Bunting to the Black Ferns.

Odds

Outright winner

Chiefs Manawa $1.85

Blues Women $3.75

Matatu $4.50

Hurricanes Poua $6

How to catch the action

The Herald will provide live updates of matches. You can catch live commentary of New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific home games on Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

Super Rugby Pacific and Super Rugby Aupiki matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1 and Sky Sport 2. If you want to watch the matches online, you can stream the games live via Sky Sport Now.

The Alternative Commentary Collective have live commentary of every Super Rugby Pacific home match on iHeartRadio and Sky Sport 9.



