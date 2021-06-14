Rugby: All Farah Palmer Cup games to be aired on Sky Sport

Stephanie Te Ohaere-Fox holds up the Farah Palmer cup to team mates Canterbury won the 2020 final. Photosport

For the first time in the history of the Farah Palmer Cup, all matches are to be broadcast live and available on Sky Sport this season.

In addition, every week a Farah Palmer Cup match and NPC match will be available free to air.

"Women's rugby is skilled, athletic, powerful and unique – and now, everyone can see how superb it is, wherever the Farah Palmer Cup is played," said Sky CEO Sophie Moloney.

Cate Sexton, New Zealand Rugby Head of Women's Rugby, said this move isn't just an opportunity to showcase the commitment and dedication of women's rugby players, it will also inspire women into the sport.

"With the increasing profile of both international and national competitions, we have seen tremendous growth in the fan-base, support and involvement from women in rugby at all levels. There is a real interest in playing, getting involved in and watching the game, it's great to see."

"The resource for women's rugby has also grown significantly over the years, having the support of SKY as a partner is fantastic," said Sexton.

The 2021 FPC season returns to the Premiership – Championship format this year, kicking off on Saturday July 17.