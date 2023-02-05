Folau Fakatava is due to return for the Highlanders in preseason. Photo / Photosport

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody does not expect star halfback Folau Fakatava to be kept on the sidelines too much longer.

After emerging as one of the country’s top talents and earning an All Blacks call-up, Fakatava suffered an ACL injury which ruled him out of the end of year tour.

Having taken the non-surgical approach after previously having an operation to repair his ACL in 2021, Fakatava has been ramping up his recovery with an eye on returning to the pitch.

“Folau is on track to play our second game of the preseason, against Moana Pasifika in Queenstown in a couple of weeks,” Dermody told Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine.

“He’ll return to play there, then be available for selection if he can tick off what he needs to in that game.

“He’s been working really hard and diligently with our medical team, the All Blacks medical staff as well. He’s giving himself every opportunity to try and make that World Cup, so we’re looking forward to seeing him back out there, and hopefully he can get through the full season.”

While the Highlanders brought in former All Blacks halfback Te Torioa Tahuriorangi during the offseason, following the departure of long-time back-up Kayne Hammington, Fakatava being fit to return early will be embraced by the southerners.

In recent years, the 23-year-old has emerged as one of the competition’s most exciting players and, although he gets limited minutes from the bench, he always finds a way to make his presence noticed once he is injected.

Fakatava is in tight competition for a place in the All Blacks squad given the depth at halfback. While Highlanders teammate Aaron Smith remains the clear top option, Finlay Christie (Blues), Brad Weber (Chiefs) and TJ Perenara (Hurricanes) are all trying to earn one of the two available back-up roles. Perenara, however, is likely to get the smallest window to make his mark after suffering an Achilles injury late last year and now is no guarantee of featuring in Super Rugby this year.

While Fakatava was forced out of the All Blacks end of year tour last year, Dermody revealed that came with a silver lining for his team as the young halfback would not be subject to the All Blacks’ mandatory stand-down periods.

While All Blacks coach Ian Foster said those would be unique to individuals this year, those who play big minutes are not allowed to play more than five games in a row.

Dermody said only starting halfback Aaron Smith, loosehead prop Ethan de Groot and loose forward Shannon Frizell would be subject to those regulations.

“We’ve just got to be a bit tactical around when those guys get their rest and in making sure they get a good break so they’re not getting overloaded with the mental and physical areas of footy.

“It’s pretty straightforward for us because we’ve only got a few to deal with; I imagine it’s a bit of a challenge for some of the other teams - when you’ve got 12-15 All Blacks to try and balance around would be tricky. But I’m sure it’s a good challenge to have when you come to playoffs time having all those guys available.

“So, I guess it’s a double-edged sword.”