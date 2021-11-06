Rugby: All Blacks v Italy - teams, kick-off time, live streaming and how to watch

Tupou Vaa'i will partner Taranaki teammate Josh Lord in the second row. Photo / Getty

Live updates of the All Blacks' clash against Italy at Olimpico Stadio in Rome.

Sam Cane returns as captain and rookie lock Josh Lord is thrust into his starting debut as the All Blacks adopt sweeping changes for Italy in Rome.

Cane has played 30 minutes off the bench for the All Blacks, in the 104-14 mauling of the USA, and a hit out for King Country since returning from a six-month absence following shoulder and chest surgeries.

As the All Blacks give him time to rebuild fitness, Cane sat out last week's 54-16 victory in Cardiff but he has been reinstated at openside, alongside Luke Jacobson and Hoskins Sotutu in the loose forwards, to lead the team against the Italians on Sunday morning.

With Brodie Retallick unavailable due to a shoulder injury and tour captain Sam Whitelock on the bench, 20-year-old Taranaki and Chiefs lock Lord will start his first test in his second cap after making his debut against the USA.

Lord will partner 21-year-old Taranaki teammate Tupou Vaa'i, who, with nine tests, has been a revelation for the All Blacks.

Despite boasting 11 tests between them, All Blacks coach Ian Foster backed the next generation locking duo to make the step up. Dane Coles' starting return brings an experienced pair of hands to the hooking and lineout duties.

"Tupou is a quality footballer and we have seen more signs of that in the last two weeks, while Josh on his first tour has learnt things quickly and has been really clear-headed at training," Foster said. "It's his first start, which is exciting for him, and we've got a lot of faith in him."

Foster is using the test against Italy, world No 14, to grow his wider squad depth and keep competition bubbling before headline tests against Ireland and France in the coming weeks to conclude the season.

"We've had a great week here in Rome. It's very stimulating to be in this city and, whilst we can't get out as much as we like, it's great to have the players experience a new culture, and that's all part of generating energy in a squad when you're touring," Foster said.

"We are ready and prepared for this weekend. We know it's a really big game for us when it comes to improving our skill sets and decision-making as we've made that a bit of a focus this week. The team that's been selected has been given the job of ensuring we grow in those areas from our game against Wales."

It is six years since Italy won a Six Nations match and the All Blacks won their last meeting in Rome 66-3.

"They have a new coach in Kieran Crowley so they'll have a different philosophy and I like that for us, because it means we will go into the match with a bit of an edge," said Foster.

"While Italy may not have been happy with their recent Six Nations results, things generally shift when a new regime comes in, so we're expecting them to play with a lot of passion in front of their home crowd."

Teams

All Blacks: Damian McKenzie, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Quinn Tupaea, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Brad Weber, Hoskins Sotutu, Sam Cane (c), Luke Jacobson, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa'i, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, George Bower.

Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Ethan de Groot, Ofa Tuungafasi, Sam Whitelock, Shannon Frizell, Finlay Christie, David Havili, Jordie Barrett.

Italy: Matteo Minozzi, Federico Mori, Juan Ignacio Brex, Marco Zanon, Monty Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney, Renato Giammariolo, Michele Lamaro (c), Sebastian Negri, David Sisi, Marco Fuser, Marco Riccioni, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Danilo Fischetti.

Reserves: Luca Bigi, Ivan Nemer, Pietro Ceccarelli, Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Braam Steyn, Callum Braley, Carlo Canna.

