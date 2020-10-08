Rugby: All Blacks positional battles ahead of the 2020 international season

The All Blacks are set to launch into their 2020 season this weekend, with the first Bledisloe Cup test against Australia on Sunday. Christopher Reive looks at the key positional battles in the squad and how they might shape up.

Tighthead prop – Ofa Tuungafasi v Nepo Laulala

Ofa Tuungafasi and Nepo Laulala appear set to battle for the starting tighthead spot. Photos / Photosport

Joe Moody should retain his status as the country's first-choice loosehead, but Laulala and Tuungafasi have strong claims to starting at tighthead. Tuungafasi had an impressive year with the resurgent Blues, showing his ability a physical, mobile prop. He and Laulala have similar styles, and both have been strong at the scrum during Super Rugby Aotearoa. Expect Tuungafasi to be rewarded for a strong year with the starting role.

Hooker – Codie Taylor v Dane Coles

Codie Taylor has surpassed Dane Coles as the country's first-choice hooker, but that's not to say Coles can't win the starting role back. Taylor, the younger of the two, has had fewer problems with injuries in recent years and he too has a tendency to pop up on the wing in attack. Coles has the experience on his side, with 69 All Blacks appearances to Taylor's 50, but if the All Blacks are looking at 2020 as the start of their preparations for the 2023 World Cup, Taylor should be the man to don the No 2. Asafo Aumua could find himself on the bench behind Taylor if the All Blacks don't want to risk Coles who is working his way back from a calf injury.

Loose forwards - Shannon Frizell v Akira Ioane v Dalton Papalii v Hoskins Sotutu

Good luck to anyone trying to displace Sam Cane and Ardie Savea in the starting side; it's not going to happen, but power to you. With Savea being able to play any of the three positions, and Cane a solid option at No 7 and No 8, there's room to move in that final spot.

As the most experienced of the four options, Shannon Frizell should be given first crack at securing that spot – which would be in the No 6 jersey. But what the All Blacks can take solace in is that every option to fill the role fits a similar bill – they're all hard-running, physical flankers who can impact the game both on attack and defence. If one isn't performing as you'd like, you can go to the next.

But while the quartet are battling for the remaining starting spot in the All Blacks' loose trio, there is also a spot on the bench for a versatile back rower who can cover at least on the blindside and at No 8. Sotutu, in his rookie campaign for the All Blacks, looks the likely option for this role.

First five-eighth - Beauden Barrett v Richie Mo'unga

Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga are the clear choices at first five-eighth. Photos / Photosport

This has been the big debate leading into the All Blacks' season, but is it a trick question? Mo'unga and Barrett found their footing as a tandem in the World Cup and, despite the team having a new coaching set-up, don't expect them to change things up too drastically. Expect the experiment to continue; Mo'unga will don the No10 jersey, with Barrett at 15 and having a bit more freedom to implement his running game. That also opens up a spot on the bench for Damian McKenzie.

Wings – George Bridge v Caleb Clarke v Rieko Ioane // Sevu Reece v Jordie Barrett v Will Jordan

Every jersey with a double-digit number on the back is hotly contested coming into the All Blacks season. But the wings are particularly interesting as there are six legitimate options to take on of the two spots. Reece and Bridge are the incumbents, but there's no guarantee they retain their roles. On form, Barrett seems like he should be getting a crack at fullback but brother Beauden will likely fill that role. Instead, Barrett will compete for the spot on the right wing and, if they want a long-range kicker, he'll get it ahead of Reece and Jordan.

On the left, it's tough picking. Bridge, Clarke and Ioane all had superb Super Rugby Aotearoa campaigns – though Ioane thriving in his shift to the midfield for the Blues indicates he's more likely to compete against Jack Goodhue for the No 13 jersey. Bridge and Clarke are both young, exciting options on the wing with finishing ability and plenty of ball skills. Bridge should retain his spot, but don't be surprised to see Clarke get his debut in the not too distant future.