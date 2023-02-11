Roger Tuivasa-Sheck runs in for a try at the Waitemata Rugby Club. Photo / Getty

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck signalled his intent to seize every opportunity to force his way into the All Blacks’ World Cup squad this year by making an early return in the Blues’ first preseason match.

While the majority of his All Blacks counterparts - and actor Jason Momoa - watched from the sidelines, Tuivasa-Sheck made the most of his dispensation to claim a 50-metre runaway try in 40 solid minutes at second five-eighth at the Waitemata Rugby Club on Saturday as the Blues defeated the Hurricanes 28-21 in their opening preseason hit out.

After his debut campaign with the Blues last year, Tuivasa-Sheck was immediately elevated to the All Blacks in July. By the end of the year, though, he only had three test appearances - 90 minutes in total - leaving much to prove this season if he is to crack the World Cup squad.

Hence his eagerness to get started.

“Making it through the first 40, that was the box I really wanted to tick and get some fitness in my game. I’ll go back and watch some of these clips now and see where I can go from here,” the former Warriors captain said after being swamped by West Auckland Blues fans. “I’ll make more gains being on the field and learn my craft.

“I’m really excited about this year, my second year of rugby. Hopefully I can be a lot calmer in the mind and not go chasing, hesitating, and worrying about where I need to be. That’s my thing this year, to play a bit more free and try and be in the right places.”

Reflecting on a whirlwind 2022, Tuivasa-Sheck suggested simplifying his approach would help improve his impact.

“Going into this year I understand how I can have three or four things to focus on and put my groundwork into those specific things. Last year I was poking at everyone – ‘what do I need, what can I work on’ – linking up with all kinds of people, trying to work on a million things. Now I have a year under my belt I can start to focus on things I feel are key for me.”

Despite his limited chances for the All Blacks last year Tuivasa-Sheck remains philosophical about the experience.

This year the 29-year-old faces the difficult task of attempting to force his way into the congested All Blacks No 12 role that will be contested by Jordie Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Jack Goodhue and Quinn Tupaea, once he returns from injury, among others.

“It was still such a big learning experience for me. I was a year in and got called into one of the best teams in the world. I was blessed to be part of that team, soaking it all in. I got moved to come back and play NPC and play with the All Blacks XV. I was stoked with it. I just wanted to play rugby. I wished I could get more games for the All Blacks but this is the path that I’m going through.”

All Blacks midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck spent time on the wing for Auckland last year – a ploy that could help push his versatility. First and foremost, though, he is intent on contesting the second-five role.

“I’m definitely trying to get into that 12 position. I really enjoy my spot there. That’s where I’m going to start trying to perform with the Blues. If the coaches see me on the wing, then I’ll play on the wing.”

Blues coach Leon MacDonald, after watching Tuivasa-Sheck, Ricky Riccitelli, Rob Rush and Zarn Sullivan claim tries in the largely scrappy match, praised his cross-code convert’s gradual improvement.

“He’s working really hard around a lot of areas he’s had feedback in – the tackle contact area. He fronted really well there today. He broke away for that nice try which shows he’s got good pace,” MacDonald said.

“Even watching him around the park, the way he’s organising and bossing, he’s starting to become that natural leader. He understands the game now where this time last year he was looking around trying to figure out where he was supposed to stand. There’s some really good signs early on.”

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu impressed in his first-half stint with several powerful carries and bruising hits while 21-year-old playmaker Jock McKenzie, who slotted four conversions, savoured the chance to take the reins with Harry Plummer a late injury withdrawal and Stephen Perofeta and Beauden Barrett sitting out.

“Playing 80 minutes was fantastic for the young guy,” MacDonald said of McKenzie. “He’s a young guy on the up. Some of his core skills were really good. For him to take that step and drive the team around the park, he’ll gain a lot from that.”

The full contingent of the Blues’ and Hurricanes’ All Blacks will return in their last respective preseason matches next week.

No 8 Devan Flanders claimed a double for the Hurricanes and new Fijian recruit Solomone Naiduki, the former Parramatta Eels centre, showcased his power and pace on the wing.

“I am optimistic about where we’re at. We’re in a really good place,” Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said. “We’ve got a good balance in our squad to play the style of footy we want but make sure we’re winning as well.”