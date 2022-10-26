Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu's surprise call-up - from Gold Coast to Tokyo

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Patrick Tuipulotu during an All Blacks training session. Photo / Photosport

Patrick Tuipulotu during an All Blacks training session. Photo / Photosport

Patrick Tuipulotu is embracing his unexpected return to the All Blacks.

The Auckland and Blues lock, who returned to New Zealand this year following a stint in Japan with Toyota Verblitz, was called up as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport