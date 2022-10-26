Patrick Tuipulotu during an All Blacks training session. Photo / Photosport

Patrick Tuipulotu is embracing his unexpected return to the All Blacks.

The Auckland and Blues lock, who returned to New Zealand this year following a stint in Japan with Toyota Verblitz, was called up as a replacement to Ian Foster's side ahead of Saturday's test against Japan, with Sam Whitelock (injury) and Scott Barrett (family bereavement) both staying at home.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB in Tokyo, Tuipulotu says he was about to jump on a plane to the Gold Coast to watch his partner, Silver Fern Phoenix Karaka, take on Australia in the Constellation Cup decider when he got a call from Foster.

"[I was] just being a good house husband," he said of his plans last week before it quickly changed. "Obviously the missus was playing for the Silver Ferns and just been following her around with the little one. So we were planning on going to the Gold Coast to support them and got a call [last] Thursday from Fozzie just saying I might need to be ready and have my bags packed. Friday I got the call confirmed and Saturday morning I was on a plane to Japan."

Tuipulotu says after injuries in recent times, coming back to the All Blacks environment – made extra special by a return to his "second home" Japan – means a lot.

"It's always special to be involved with the All Blacks again. I think even more so just coming back to Japan. Honestly it's like a second home for me. I played here with Toyota at the start of the year and it's bringing back nice memories. Not only that, I've been here a couple times with the All Blacks as well and the reception we get is always pretty warm. So it's pretty cool. I love Japan.

"Obviously not good for Sam Whitelock; he's got some injury problems at home. And also Scott Barrett at home as well for a family bereavement. There are three locks here, so I've got to be ready for whatever chance I get."

Patrick Tuipulotu. Photo / Photosport

He says he made fond memories during his sabbatical with the Verblitz last year and is enjoying his return to Japan.

"I loved it," he said of his time playing in the Japanese Top League. "The only negative was I couldn't bring my family over, just because of Covid lockdown rules and border closures. It was different. It certainly helped with my game and my mental prep ... and experiencing something new in a new team.

"I've been at home for pretty much my whole rugby career, so it got me out of my comfort zone. And it almost made me feel young again to be away from home and live on my own. I loved every moment. Love the people and certainly made a lot of good friends."

The 42-test All Black is also excited to continue being a part of the growing history between New Zealand and Japanese rugby.

"I think that history is just going to grow. It's pretty big right now. And then in the future it's just going to get even bigger. So that's something to look forward to. The more games we play against Japan, the better they're going to get. I hate to say it but I dread the day that Japan get one over us. But that's all part of rugby and Japan rugby is certainly on its way up."

After his brief stay in Tokyo, Tuipulotu will captain the All Blacks XV on their tour to Europe to face Ireland A and the Barbarians in November.

"It got me by surprise actually. I wasn't expecting that," he said of being named skipper. "Especially coming off injury, I just wanted to get a bit of game time at a high level and that was something I was looking forward to. To get the captaincy adds another layer onto it.

"It will be good for my development, playing against some high quality teams like Ireland A and the Baabaas. [I hope] to test my skills and hopefully be for the better."