Rugby: All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick's social media account hacked

Brodie Retallick. Photo/ Photosport

By Rugbypass

All Black lock Brodie Retallick is the latest rugby star to become victim to hackers, after his Instagram social media account was compromised leading his teammate to jump to his aid.

His verified profile on Instagram had all posts deleted, while the hackers began posting messages on his Story in attempt to illicit transfers from Square's payment processing tool Cash App. The also changed his profile image to two men holding stacks of cash, one holding a large stack over his shoulder.

Retallick has over fifty thousand followers on the platform, although those based in New Zealand will not have access to the Cash App as it is not available there.

Brodie Retallick’s Instagram with 53k followers has been hacked. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/CmIkwLtajk — Sam Durbin (@samdurbin) January 2, 2021

Currently on a sabbatical from New Zealand Rugby, the Chiefs second rower had All Black teammate Beauden Barrett spread out the warning on his own profile to help fans from falling trap to the scam.

Barrett wrote: "Big Brodie has been hacked so ignore his Stories people" before using a peace emoji to sign off and tagging the Instagram platform.

Retallick joins Springbok Number 8 Duane Vermeulen as high profile rugby players who have been hacked. Vermeulen had his social media accounts taken over after clicking through a malicious link, and was blackmailed in order to get them back.

The lock is about to enter the second year of his contracted two-year sabbatical with Top League club Kobe Steelers, before returning to New Zealand Rugby to fulfil the remainder of his contract with NZR which expires in 2023 after the World Cup.

The All Black hasn't made an official statement on his verified Facebook page yet about the hacking.