Ian Foster was among the few in All Blacks camp to test positive for Covid-19. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks' preparations for the first test against Ireland at Eden Park on Saturday have been compromised by a Covid outbreak in camp.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and forwards coach John Plumtree are isolating at home while Crusaders midfielders David Havili and Jack Goodhue have also been removed from the team.

Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor has joined the squad as cover.

Losing their most experienced coaches causes significant disruption for the All Blacks.

Given the seven day isolation period assistant coaches Brad Mooar and Scott McLeod, alongside scrum coach Greg Feek, will be left to assume the reins.

Havili was expected to start at second five-eighth alongside Rieko Ioane in the All Blacks midfield but Quinn Tupaea may now benefit from his and Goodhue's respective absences.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck also now looms as potential bench cover, although the All Blacks could prefer fellow test rookie Leicester Fainga'anuku.

Foster said he is confident in the team's ability to carry on preparing for the first test.

"We've had a plan for this happening, and it's a great opportunity for the wider coaching group and the senior players, who will be highly motivated to step up.

"We have learned how to cope with the unexpected, like everyone has over the past couple of years. I will still be working alongside the coaches and team via Zoom and I have huge faith in the coaching group and the players.

"We have structures in place and everyone is working together."