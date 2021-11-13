Rugby: All Blacks face down Irish fans' haka

The All Blacks have been given a taste of their own medicine on the eve of their test match against Ireland in Dublin. Video / All Blacks TV

The All Blacks have been given a taste of their own medicine on the eve of their test match against Ireland in Dublin.

Members of The Together Academy - an Irish organisation that provides training and employment opportunities for adults with Down syndrome - welcomed the All Blacks with a haka after training in Dublin today.

The players, in the unusual position of facing a haka, greeted the spirited performance with a round of applause before Beauden and Jordie Barrett accepted a gift from the group.

Members of the Academy, clad in Irish jerseys, then met the players and swapped photos before the All Blacks completed their preparations for tomorrow morning's test at Aviva Stadium.