The awkward All Blacks moment Jason Ryan snubbed Joe Schmidt. Video / Sky Sport

Dane Coles wasn't the only member of the All Blacks to be on the receiving end of a handshake snub after Saturday night's win over Argentina.

But while Coles was the victim of an opponent, with Argentina No 8 Pablo Matera greeting the All Blacks hooker with a post-match shove, it was friendly fire that struck Joe Schmidt.

The new assistant coach was left hanging by forwards coach Jason Ryan while celebrating the win, with cameras capturing the awkward moment between the two men.

As Ryan shook the hand of scrum coach Greg Feek before overlooking Schmidt, the former Ireland mentor was instead left to settle for a friendly pat on the back, with Ryan later explaining the blunder.

"Joe and I got our one wrong in the coaches' box," Ryan said. "I didn't realise Joe was there. He missed me twice in the coaches' meeting this morning on purpose but, nah, she's all good.

"I just didn't see him in my sight. It was a bit of a John Key moment."

Schmidt did almost replicate Key's infamous three-way handshake, which went viral following the All Blacks' 2011 Rugby World Cup victory.

After the tense 8-7 final triumph over France at Eden Park, International Rugby Board chairman Bernard Lapasset denied Key the first handshake with Richie McCaw after he had received the Web Ellis Cup.

With the trophy finally in McCaw's grasp, Key moved to shake the victorious skipper's hand but Lapasset swiftly intercepted to get there first. Key, however, was fully committed and snagged a couple of McCaw's fingers, the trio forming an unconventional three-way handshake for a few awkward moments.