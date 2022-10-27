All Blacks coach Ian Foster sent his well wishes to the Black Ferns. Photo / photosport.nz

All Blacks coach Ian Foster is disappointed by his side's fixture clash with the Black Ferns but says critics of the scheduling error need to move on.

The All Blacks will begin their northern tour against Japan in Tokyo on Saturday night, a match that is set to kick off 40 minutes before the Black Ferns face Wales in their World Cup quarter-final in Whangārei.

Government minister Kiri Allan was among those who slammed New Zealand Rugby over the scheduling blunder, which could force fans to miss out on watching one of the country's two top teams.

NZR have since apologised for the clash, admitting the Black Ferns' possible quarter-final wasn't taken into consideration when scheduling the All Blacks' fixtures. And Foster believes that the apology is sufficient, though he and his players are among those dissatisfied with the matches overlapping.

"It's nothing to do with either team," Foster said after naming his side to face Japan. "It's pretty clear New Zealand Rugby has owned up to an error.

"In some ways, the world has to accept an apology and move on a little bit. It's not what everyone wanted but it is what it is.

"You've got two quality games - a massive game for the Black Ferns. We're disappointed. We would've loved to have watched them because it's a special day for our country with them playing a quarter-final. We wish them the best."

Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge earlier in the week said fans should watch the All Blacks on replay, while Foster hoped that supporters would be able to find a way to catch both games

"I'm sure there's a lot of creative, innovative people out there that can figure out how to watch both games," the coach said. "I know there's a few people speaking very harshly about it but at some point you've got to concede a mistake was made and move on."