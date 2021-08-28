Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: All Blacks coach Ian Foster reveals how Ardie Savea earned All Blacks captaincy

3 minutes to read
Ian Foster fronts as All Blacks depart for Australia. Video / NZ Herald

Ian Foster fronts as All Blacks depart for Australia. Video / NZ Herald

Christopher Reive
By:

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

With their three recent captains unavailable for their upcoming tests, the All Blacks have revealed a new captaincy team for the Rugby Championship, with head coach Ian Foster detailing why he made his varied choices.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.