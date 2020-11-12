Website of the Year

Sport|Rugby

Rugby: All Blacks coach Ian Foster reacts to transtasman Super Rugby competition for 2021

Super Rugby Aotearoa is back in 2021 with the addition of a final.
NZ Herald

The hopes of establishing a transtasman Super Rugby competition in 2021 are set to be realised, with All Blacks coach Ian Foster confirming that talks are close to completion.

As first reported by transtasman matches will happen following respective tournaments in New Zealand and Australia. Confirmation is reportedly expected sometime next week.

