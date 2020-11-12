Rugby: All Blacks coach Ian Foster reacts to transtasman Super Rugby competition for 2021

The hopes of establishing a transtasman Super Rugby competition in 2021 are set to be realised, with All Blacks coach Ian Foster confirming that talks are close to completion.

As first reported by the Herald, transtasman matches will happen following respective tournaments in New Zealand and Australia. Confirmation is reportedly expected sometime next week.

With New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa confirmed to return in 2021, with a 10-week schedule plus a final, the added crossover competition could open the door for up to 14 matches for Kiwi franchises if they make two finals.

Speaking after naming his All Blacks side for the test against Argentina, Foster said there have long been discussions about establishing matches between Australian and Kiwi sides, with only minor details to sort out.

"Clearly we want to be partners with Australia and our players really respond to playing the Australian teams, and I think they'd both benefit from it. It's just getting the fine tuning on the format and how it fits into what could become a pretty congested year.

"I know there's always been a plan for the two countries to talk about how they do a cross-border [tournament] early in a changing environment."

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster says some "fine-tuning" is standing in the way of confirming a trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition in 2021. Photo / Photosport

Recent Wallabies-All Blacks tests and the opening of travel bubbles between New Zealand and two Australian states have helped boost the possibility of matches happening on a regular basis, assuming both countries can keep a handle on potential Covid outbreaks.

Rugby Australia's recent broadcast deal with Channel Nine is another piece to the puzzle, ticking off a major requirement for the country's national game.

Foster laughed off the possibility the Wallabies' win over the All Blacks last week had anything to do with conversations progressing between the two nations.

"I'm not sure that last week's loss has got anything to do with it, to be honest."

Super Rugby Aotearoa will conclude on May 8 with a final between the top two teams, meaning any crossover competition will begin in mid-May at the earliest.