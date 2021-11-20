Rugby: All Blacks captain Samuel Whitelock stresses importance of taking opportunities ahead of test against France

All Blacks Captain Sam Whitelock reveals special tribute on the eve of the final test in Paris. Video / All Blacks TV

There was plenty for the All Blacks to consider following their loss to Ireland in Dublin last weekend, and the need to capitalise on their chances was high on that list.

It was an area addressed by captain Samuel Whitelock on the eve of the side's clash against France in Paris on Sunday morning (NZ time) – the All Blacks' final test of the season.

Deprived of possession and territory against Ireland, the All Blacks were left to regret the opportunities they missed. It was an area the captaincy group wanted to see improvements in this weekend.

"I think we had the opportunity to score tries and we did that to a point, but at the same time, we need to take every opportunity that we're given. If we can do that, then all of a sudden, the possession stats will hopefully be a little bit more 50-50," Whitelock said of the loss to Ireland.

"I was never worried about the boys' desire to defend, but it is easier when you get to apply pressure through your own game opposed to absorbing all the time."

The All Blacks meet a French side that has been building nicely since Fabien Galthie took over as coach following the 2019 World Cup. In 2021, they have started to show signs of just how good they can be if they put things together on the day, with star halfback Antoine Dupont at the heart of their attack.

With the All Blacks and France not having met since 2018, most of the current French side have not played against their Kiwi counterparts.

With that in mind, Whitelock said he had no doubt the French side would have seen where Ireland had success and would try to put that into their own game this weekend.

"They're a smart side and they'll stick to their strengths, but at the same time they would have looked at the last four or five games we've played and they'll come up with their own plan. Starving us of ball is something that worked for the Irish, so I'm sure the French side will probably use that tactic to some degree."

Samuel Whitelock will lead the All Blacks in their final test of the season against France. Photo: Inpho / photosport

The past five weeks have been an important period for the All Blacks, with a relatively fresh-faced squad including several players who have never played at test level in the Northern Hemisphere.

And with so much being said about the difference in the style of play between the Northern and Southern Hemisphere teams, it has provided vital experience as the squad continue to build toward the 2023 World Cup.

"It just shows how the game of rugby can be played," Whitelock said of the contrasting styles between hemispheres. "There's no right or wrong way; there's going out there and playing your style and if your style is what is expected and what's needed on that day and you're successful, it means you come out on the right side of the scoreboard.

"I think it's really good for us getting up here, we haven't been up here for a couple of years obviously with Covid and the World Cup, so it is good to play a couple of different styles for us as older players, but also some of the new players who haven't been up here.

"There are some guys who this is their first time to the Northern Hemisphere, the first time in some of these great stadiums and countries we get to play against. It's something going to the ground earlier today, you get to see people walk into a massive stadium with a massive capacity and you just get to see that awe they have looking around that we had a couple of years ago. It's something that definitely doesn't get old as a senior player. We get to play in some amazing places and experience some amazing cultures as well as the top level of rugby."