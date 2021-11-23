Rugby: All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock, coach and trainer raising money for cancer in MIQ bike challenge

All Black Head trainer Nic Gill, captain Sam Whitelock and assistant coach Brad Mooar will ride bikes for 24 hours.

All Black captain Sam Whitelock, head trainer Nic Gill and assistant coach Brad Mooar are set to ride bikes for 24 hours to raise money for Bowel Cancer Prevention.

The three are taking on the challenge of peddling for 24 hours on a stationary Watt Bike while in MIQ after returning from the All Blacks Northern Tour yesterday.

They're doing it for All Blacks logistics manager Kevin "Chalky" Carr, who passed away from cancer in 2018.

The Chalky Carr Trust, set up in his name, provides practical support for cancer sufferers and their whānau. Gill, Whitelock and Mooar are getting on their bikes to kick-off efforts to raise $100,000 for early bowel cancer detection.

"I can't think of a more worthy cause as the current state of bowel cancer screening in New Zealand means it's very challenging to access early detection tests. We are aiming to raise money so we can change that," said Mooar.

The trio have some high profile help along for the ride. Chalky Carr Trust Patron and Black Sticks legend Gemma McCaw, Olympic rower champions Eric Murray and Hamish Bond, Ironman champion Hannah Wells, Coast to Coast winner Dougal Allan and Ironman great Cameron Brown will get on their bikes to support the 24-hour bike marathon.

Preparing himself for this gruelling challenge, Gill says getting on the Watt bike for a full day is nothing compared to the grit and strength shown by his mate Chalky in his own battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gill is aiming to beat the current record of 755km cycled in 24 hours.

The group will start the Watty Challenge tomorrow at 7pm and will finish 7pm Friday and a Givealittle page has been set up for donations.

You can follow the trio on Facebook @NicGill @chalkycarrtrust and on Instagram @nic_health_and_performance.