Sevu Reece in action for the All Blacks against Italy. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks have apologised after receiving a plethora of backlash for their International Women's Day celebratory post, acknowledging they didn't get it right.

The team's bid to mark the occasion – an annual global celebration of the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women – by posting pictures of Sevu Reece and Aaron Smith, two male rugby stars with controversial pasts, was labelled "a meaningless PR stunt" and "wrong on so many levels" by critics on Twitter.

The Twitter post, which included photos of All Blacks players alongside the women in their lives, was shared with the caption: "Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love. Partners, mothers, daughters, doctors, physios, referees, administrators and fans. Appreciate you every day."

The Twitter post went viral for the wrong reasons, receiving widespread overseas coverage from publications like The Telegraph in the UK.

Following an apology from New Zealand Rugby on the day, the All Blacks have made a standalone apology on the team's Twitter account.

"We've stopped, listened and we agree. We didn't get it right with our celebration of International Women's Day and we apologise," the post read.

"The Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens continue to inspire people around the world - not just with their achievements on the field, but the way they represent the sport off the pitch.

"This is the year of women's rugby with Super Rugby Aupiki, Farah Palmer Cup, Commonwealth Games, Rugby World Cup Sevens and Rugby World Cup.

"We are behind you every step of the way."

Fans were quick to condemn the initial celebratory post and its inclusion of a photo of Reece, as the All Blacks and Crusaders wing admitted to assaulting his partner while drunk on the street in 2018.

Reece was discharged without conviction after a judge ruled in the Hamilton District Court that there were mitigating factors in his assault case.

Some fans were also not happy with the inclusion of Smith, who was pictured with his wife Teagan who he married last year. Smith was infamously booted from All Blacks camp after he was caught having sex with another woman in the disabled toilets at Christchurch airport in 2016.

Others simply pointed out the lack of any mention of the Black Ferns in the All Blacks' message.

It was a poor way to kick off a week which should have already promoted the celebration of the women's game in New Zealand, with the inaugural season of Super Rugby Aupiki kicking off tonight in Hamilton.