Rugby: All Black Shannon Frizell charged over alleged violent incident

All Black star Shannon Frizell faces two all counts of assaulting a female and one of common assault.

Highlanders and All Black star Shannon Frizell had been charged over an allegedly violent incident in May.

It is understood the 27-year-old Tongan-born loose forward with 15 international caps to his name will appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow on two allegations of assaulting a female and one of common assault.

New Zealand Rugby's general manager professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said: "We are aware that charges have been laid against one of our players and we have initiated our own employment process."

He refused to comment further.

In May, police confirmed they were investigating an incident at Octagon bar Vault 21 and said a rugby player "of significance" was allegedly involved.

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark, at the time, said he was aware of the incident and that there would be an investigation.

Frizell was dropped from the Highlanders squad the week after the alleged violence but Clark said it was not a punishment, simply a measure to avoid "distraction".

He has not yet responded to requests for comment today,

The All Blacks are gearing up to face the Wallabies next month for the annual Bledisloe Cup clash, defending a title they have held since 2003.

The maximum penalty on a charge of male assaults female is two years' imprisonment.