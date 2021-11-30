Rugby: All Black Scott Barrett and partner welcome baby boy

The latest addition to the Barrett family. Photo /Instagram

The latest addition to the Barrett family. Photo /Instagram

Another All Black baby has arrived in 2021.

Forward Scott Barrett is the latest member of the All Blacks to become a father after the arrival of son Dougal last month. It's the first child for Barrett and his partner Hannah.

Barrett made the announcement on his Instagram account: "22.11.21 Dougal Ross Barrett stole our hearts," he wrote.

Barrett featured in every Rugby Championship match this year, starting four of six games, but remained in New Zealand during the recent Northern Tour to be present for the birth.

Teammates Richie Mo'unga and Aaron Smith have also welcomed new additions to their families in recent months.