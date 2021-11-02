Rugby: All Black Nepo Laulala's sin-binning divides critics as player safety becomes critical issue

The moment Ross Moriarty is injured during a tackle by Ethan Blackadder and Nepo Laulala. Photo / Photosport

The moment Ross Moriarty is injured during a tackle by Ethan Blackadder and Nepo Laulala. Photo / Photosport

Nepo Laulala's sin binning against Wales is continuing to divide rugby pundits as the game grapples with difficult safety issues.

Retired All Black frontrower James Parsons has given French whistler Mathieu Raynal some praise, saying at least he had refereed consistently through the Cardiff test between the All Blacks and Wales.

But on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod, Maori All Black and Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall said he was "frustrated" with the yellow card shown to prop Laulala just before halftime.

After a lengthy discussion between the officials, Laulala was sin binned after his arm hit Welsh forward Ross Moriarty's head.

Moriarty had been driving forward with his head down and was already being tackled by Ethan Blackadder when Laulala struck. He was dismissed for not wrapping his arms in the tackle.

Hall said: "Frustrating would probably be the word that I'd use... it's not common sense.

"If you talk around head highs from previous send-offs, it's been you've got the tackle technique wrong and you've probably been sent off for the right reason.

"There's nothing Nepo Laulala could have done to be able to stop that situation there.

"It's really hard to get behind that decision because I think there's only so much a tackler can do to be able to get that right.

"For me it's just a penalty...(Moriarty) is putting his head right down, so where is (Laulala) supposed to go."

Referee Mathieu Raynal shows the yellow card to Nepo Laulala. Photo / Photosport

Parsons emphasised that the yellow card was shown for an illegal no-wrap tackle, not contact to the head.

The ex-Blues stalwart said Laulala's only other option was another illegal tackle - the so-called grass cutter which has got Wallaby hooker Folau Fainga'a into trouble.

Parsons said that, ironically, Laulala was trying to wrap in the tackle, and had made contact with Moriarty's head in the process.

The varying views on the podcast panel reflected the problems with current rules and rulings, Parsons said.

"Part of the game is how good you are at adjusting to the ref and finding where the boundaries are," he said.

"If there is consistency, I'll never complain because you just can't expect a replication. Just as a player, you can't expect a replication.

"For the 80 minutes he was consistent, so that's the rules you play under, in that sense."

Northern Hemisphere reaction included support for Laulala from Englishman Mike Friday, the United States sevens coach.

"This is a rugby incident on Moriarty. What more can (Laulala) do in that tackle? Not a yellow for me," he said.

But Wales Online reported that highly respected former Welsh captain Sam Warburton backed the yellow card call during match commentary, saying: "It's going to be very difficult not to hit Ross' head there."