Jordie Barrett has signed a new deal with New Zealand Rugby. Photosport

Jordie Barrett has officially put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him in the capital with the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) through till the end of 2025.

He has the option of a sabbatical during his new contract.

A handy goal-kicker, Barrett further proved that versatility when he started in the All Blacks No.12 jersey for the first time in the Bledisloe Cup clash with Australia last month. He has also started tests at wing, fullback and first five-eighth.

The Taranaki representative and 45-test All Black says he is grateful to extend his contract with the Hurricanes and is honoured to don the swirl once again.

New Zealand's Jordie Barrett is airborne as he scores a try against Argentina. Photosport

"It's a privilege to have the opportunity to live and play rugby in New Zealand. That is a dream I've had since I was a young kid," said Barrett.

"I feel as though the Hurricanes franchise is in a really good place at the moment and I feel like the All Blacks are building towards something special."

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster added: "I'm delighted with Jordie's re-signing."

"He's become a massive part of our long-term plan. His commitment to New Zealand through till 2025 is fantastic news."

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee said he was a great outcome to have Barrett locked into the entire deal in the capital. His older brother Beauden left the Hurricanes for the Blues when he signed his current deal in 2019.

"It's a great outcome for us. We don't every year want to be worrying Jordie [leaving]. It's really cool to have him locked for three years," Lee said.

Lee also confirmed with NZME that Jordie Barrett's new deal does include a possible sabbatical.

"It is an option. It has to be balanced with someone like Ardie as well. We don't want to lose two players in one year but there's no guarantee around sabbatical, it comes down to negotiation between New Zealand Rugby, ourselves and the player and his agent. Naturally there is some appeal to have sabbaticals within the World Cup cycle but we'll cross the bridge when we come to it. If Jordie's really keen to do it and get away for a season of Super Rugby, well we'll naturally have an open mind to that," he added.

Born into a rugby-mad family, the 25-year-old is one of eight siblings which include fellow All Blacks Beauden and Scott. Their father, Kevin "Smiley" Barrett, played 167 games for Taranaki and played for the Hurricanes.

A talented fast bowler in cricket, Barrett had been tagged for big things as a student at New Plymouth's Francis Douglas Memorial College. He chose rugby and headed south to Lincoln University to study commerce.

In 2016, after just one season of domestic rugby, Barrett toured as an apprentice with the All Blacks to the Northern Hemisphere.

The following year saw Barrett burst onto the Super Rugby scene, playing 17 games and scoring 135 points in his debut season before being selected for the All Blacks.

Hurricanes head coach, Jason Holland, is thrilled to secure Barrett as the Hurricanes prepare for the Super Rugby Pacific season in 2023.

"Great to have Jordie commit to the Canes. He has grown into a key leader for our group on and off the field," Holland said.

"Playing some of his best rugby last year at both 12 and 15 and we expect him to be even better in the next few years."