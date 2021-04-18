Rugby: All Black Dane Coles re-signs with New Zealand Rugby until 2023

Dane Coles has signed on until the next World Cup. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All Blacks and Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles has recommitted to New Zealand Rugby and his Super Rugby team, inking a deal through to 2023.

The 34-year-old has played 74 tests since his debut in 2012 and more than 120 games for the Hurricanes.

"I'm so grateful to be playing the game I love, and grateful for the opportunity to continue with the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby. The Hurricanes have been loyal to me, I'm a 'one club' man, so to continue my career with them will be awesome," Coles said.

"I'm also looking forward to giving myself a chance to again play for the All Blacks. It's a huge honour to play for that team and I never take my opportunities in the black jersey for granted."

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said Coles was an inspiration to his teammates.

"It's fantastic news to have 'Colesy' recommit to New Zealand. He's such an influential player in our team: he's a world-class player, an inspiration to his teammates and we love his straightforward honesty. On behalf of the All Blacks, we want to congratulate him and wife Sarah on his decision."

Born and raised on the Kapiti Coast, Coles came onto the national radar in 2005 with the New Zealand Under 19s. He made his provincial debut for Wellington in 2007, Hurricanes debut in 2009 and played for the Māori All Blacks in 2010.

He made his All Blacks test debut in 2012 against Scotland and was a member of the 2015 Rugby World Cup-winning side.

He captained the Hurricanes to their first Super Rugby title in 2016, and was a nominee for the New Zealand and World Rugby player of the year awards that year. He was also nominee for All Blacks Player of the Year in 2020.