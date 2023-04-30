Ruby Tui. Photo / Getty Images

World Cup hero Ruby Tui has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby.

The Black Ferns star posted a video of her signing the contract on social media this evening, saying she had inked a new two-year deal and would be taking an immediate sabbatical.

Tui took a break from rugby after helping the Black Ferns win last year’s World Cup in a thrilling final victory over England at Eden Park, sitting out this Super Rugby Aupiki season while pursuing media opportunities.

The 31-year-old will now remain contracted to New Zealand Rugby through to the next World Cup in 2025.

-More to come