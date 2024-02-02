Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

The Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship (formerly known as the Toyota Racing Series) series leader Roman Bilinski will be keen to solidify his points lead this weekend at Hampton Downs.

The third round of the five-round series is the perfect time for the Polish driver to stamp his mark on the championship, having already won four of the six races so far. Former McLaren Formula One team member Bob McMurray has been part of the Formula Regional Oceania Championship (FROC) since its inception in 2005. During that time, he’s seen a number of drivers who have graduated to Formula One and other global categories and he thinks Bilinski has a future in motorsport.

“Roman has been a bit of a star in FROC and he’s leading the championship so far,” McMurray told the Weekend Herald.

“He does have some credibility behind him in that he has driven in Europe quite a lot and has the backing of Alpine, as does his teammate Nicola Lacorte.

“He’s clearly been a bit of a star right from his first race in FROC. He has been pushed by Australian Christian Mansell [second in series], but he’s been recalled by his F3 team to go testing in Bahrain.

“Bilinski has a fair point’s advantage [31 now that Mansell has gone] and he is as good as he looks.”

The 19-year-old started racing single-seaters in 2020 in the British Formula 4, continued in 2021, but switched mid-season to contest the British F3 championship. In 2022 and 2023 he raced in the Formula Regional European Championship, with numerous top-10 finishes.

There are four New Zealanders in the international field, with Liam Sceats best-placed in third, having podiumed three times so far. This is the Kiwi’s second tilt at the championship after racing last year in the Japanese Formula Regional Championship, winning three races and finishing the season as runner-up.

“Liam’s doing a good job and is quietly and steadily accumulating points to be third. Liam has good history having been racing in Japan and having done the series before.

“One of the other Kiwis in the field Kaleb [Ngatoa] has been quick [fourth] and Alex [Crosbie] is also one to watch and will get better as the championship goes on [sixth]. He did a good job in Taupō, but had a few problems at Manfeild, and is a young driver to watch as he’s the least experienced.

“At the moment it’s Liam who’s doing the best job and he should have a good weekend,” said McMurray.

The championship is now in its 19th year and has so far produced 23 former contests who made it to Formula One in one way or another. Covid put the series on hold for a while but the championship still has a great reputation internationally, as indicated by the number of overseas drivers racing this year.

“The FT60 car is now internationally recognised and the championship is now part of the FIA regional championships,” said McMurray..

“The series is highly valued as witnessed by the number of international drivers who come down here [New Zealand].

“The series is highly relevant in the world of motorsport and its reputation is getting back to where it was pre-Covid.

“There are so many drivers who have gone on to race all around the world and there’s a huge alumnus of drivers who graduated from TRS and now FROC.”

There are two more rounds after this weekend, with Ruapuna from February 8-11 and the New Zealand Grand Prix round at Highlands Motorsport Park, February 15-18.