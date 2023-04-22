Roger Tuivasa-Sheck with his son Nico and Warriors CEO Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess looks at the burning questions related to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s surprise return to the Warriors.

Where will he play?

There are surely only two possibilities for Tuivasa-Sheck in 2024 – fullback or centre.

There is no chance of him being used on the wing, as happened in 2021 to accommodate Reece Walsh. Seeing him on the flank was a distinct low point in the history of the Warriors – like using a Ferrari to plough a field – and won’t happen under Andrew Webster.

He also isn’t a halves option and the club already has a surfeit of playmakers.

Given his recent rugby experience, Tuivasa-Sheck could appeal as a centre. He would add class and game-breaking ability out wide with his pace and elusiveness, and has added bulk over the last two years.

Tuivasa-Sheck could appeal in a role similar to Joseph Manu at the Roosters, where he is nominally a centre but has a roving commission on attack.

With Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad also signed to a long-term deal and one of the leaders at the club, both players will have to be accommodated in the 17.

An alternative scenario could see Nicoll-Klokstad shifting along the backline and he has impressed in six tests for the Kiwis at centre.

But Nicoll-Klokstad is established at fullback and only 27, so he could be a long-term option there. He is also the better defender.

Using Tuivasa-Sheck at centre could strengthen an important area and also mean less disruption to the team structure, though his qualities at fullback (143 matches and a Dally M medal) are undeniable, which makes for a difficult decision for Webster.

How can the Warriors afford him?

The timing has helped, with the salary cap expected to increase to A$11.5 million from next year, from A$9.6 million. The payments to Matt Lodge will also finish at the end of this season.

The Warriors had also budgeted for a high-profile recruit in 2024, with only a handful of players coming off contract in October.

It’s also likely that Tuivasa-Sheck has signed on for a lesser rate than his previous deal, when the long-time skipper was the biggest earner at the club, on around $1 million a year.

Will he be captain?

After being skipper for five of his six seasons at the club, it would be an adjustment for Tuivasa-Sheck to not be leading the pack.

But he has always had a team-first mentality and may prefer the chance to focus on his own game, while being an influence behind the scenes.

Tohu Harris has emerged as a strong leader and will be hard to dislodge.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is back with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

What’s the impact on the sport?

Massive. Tuivasa-Sheck is one of the most popular athletes across either rugby code and his presence will add to the buzz around the Warriors and excite the fanbase. He is also the kind of person that can attract younger players, in the ongoing battle for talent.

Are the Warriors taking a gamble?

There is an element of risk, as Tuivasa-Sheck turns 30 in June. There is no doubt about what he can deliver in 2024 but what kind of output will we see in the final two seasons of his deal?

His game has been built on speed and athleticism, which usually declines after 30 and the Warriors have been burnt before with older recruits.

But the club expect Tuivasa-Sheck to be an exception. He is the ultimate professional, with training standards that few can match and is fastidious about preparation off the field, a prime example of a 24-hour athlete.

The 20-test Kiwi also brings so much more than just game day performance, which adds to his value as a mentor and club ambassador.

How will he adjust, after three seasons away?

Fitness and conditioning will be the biggest issue, given the different physical demands between the two codes. But Tuivasa-Sheck won’t take long to adjust and he has added to his skill set in rugby – particularly with his passing game – which will add another layer to his performance capacity.