Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reveals his final rugby goals ahead of 2024 return to New Zealand Warriors

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
The cross-code star will rejoin the Warriors ranks in 2024, signing a three-year deal and making the current Super Rugby campaign his last with the Blues. Video / NZ Herald

With his long-term future secured, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is turning his attention to a short-term goal.

The Blues and All Blacks midfielder confirmed on Thursday night he will be returning to rugby league on a three-year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport