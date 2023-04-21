With his long-term future secured, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is turning his attention to a short-term goal.

The Blues and All Blacks midfielder confirmed on Thursday night he will be returning to rugby league on a three-year deal with the New Zealand Warriors beginning in 2024, knocking back offers from abroad to remain in Auckland.

It will bring the curtain down on a short stint in the 15-man game, during which he has been a mainstay in the starting side for the Blues and has earned three test caps.

But while his future lies in league, Tuivasa-Sheck, who is sidelined with a hand injury, said there was no change to what he wanted to achieve this year - including vying for a spot in the All Blacks World Cup squad.

“It’s definitely a dream,” Tuivasa-Sheck said of the World Cup. “There’s definitely a dream there, but before I get there I need to get myself back on the Blues park.”

Since making the move from league to union for the 2022 season, Tuivasa-Sheck has shown glimpses of his capabilities and improved as his understanding of the game has grown in a difficult position to master.

While injuries have limited his opportunities, he earned a spot in the All Blacks squad in 2022. However, he rarely featured; two of his test caps came in replacement roles before he earned his first start against Japan last October. He also started for the All Blacks XV team against Ireland A in Dublin during the northern tour.

Now, time on the paddock will be crucial if he is to play any role in Ian Foster’s All Blacks plans this year. There is plenty of competition in the midfield, with Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane ending 2022 as the starting second-five and centre, while David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue and Braydon Ennor are among the other capped All Blacks looking to secure their place in the midfield mix.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck made three test appearances for the All Blacks in 2022. Photo / Photosport

Reflecting on his time in rugby so far, Tuivasa-Sheck said the only thing frustrating had been his struggles with injury and he had enjoyed the challenge of everything else that came with the game.

“I’m pretty happy with the way I’ve been going in rugby. I’m not overwhelmed; I’m not headlining as a rugby player, but still happy with the time I’ve had here so far,” he said. “There’s still a few more months of me as a rugby player so I’m still going to be chasing my best and my best self.

“I’m going up against your David Havilis, your Jordie Barretts, your Riekos – those players are superstars. I was just pretty lucky to rub shoulders with them and I still want to continue that – I want to chase that environment. But there’s no frustration, it’s a challenge. Athletes like ourselves, we enjoy that challenge of competing against the best and it’s going to be the same at this club here.”

Tuivasa-Sheck has been sidelined since mid-March after sustaining a hand injury during the Blues’ loss to the Crusaders, but indicated he would be ready and available for selection for next weekend’s match against Fijian Drua.

In his place, both Bryce Heem and Harry Plummer have been strong in the midifeld, and Tuivasa-Sheck said he knew being available didn’t necessarily mean he would be selected to play.

“It’s tough competition; Harry and Bryce have been doing really well and I don’t know who’s going to take Rieko’s spot, I don’t know if anyone can. There’s a midfield there, that’s where the competition is and it’s exciting for the club. I just have to make sure I can get back to that first.”