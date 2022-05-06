All Whites coach Danny Hay during a training session. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess looks ahead to the All Whites' preparation for their intercontinental playoff with Costa Rica.

Former All Whites coach helps with Costa Rican surveillance

Anthony Hudson has been sharing his knowledge and expertise on Costa Rica, as New Zealand ramp up preparations for the June encounter. Hudson has been an assistant coach with the United States' men's team since January 2021 and gleaned useful knowledge from their recent encounters with Los Ticos.

"He's been really helpful, they have done a lot of analysis on Costa Rica," said All Whites assistant coach Darren Bazeley, who also worked under Hudson at the Colorado Rapids.

"He wants to New Zealand to be successful, he is still in touch with some players and wanted to assist wherever he could."

After exchanging messages in recent weeks, Hudson had an extended meeting with Danny Hay and Bazeley over Zoom early last week, sharing his insights on the Central American team.

"We want to make sure we know them inside out," said Bazeley. "So we can give the players as much detail as possible, about what they are going to come up against."

PSV Eindhoven consider Ryan Thomas future

Ryan Thomas faces an anxious few weeks, as his Dutch club make a decision on his future.

His current contract expires on June 30, though PSV Eindhoven have a one-year option available, should they want to retain the All Whites midfielder.

A few years ago Thomas was one of the hottest properties in Holland, after his successful stint at PEC Zwolle, but has struggled since his move to the former European champions, mainly due to a succession of injuries.

He has managed just 48 games since August 2018 and had only nine appearances (one start) this season, sidelined by a knee injury since last October.

A recent report in the Eindhovens Dagblad newspaper said the club remain in discussions with the 27-year-old, but there are "no guarantees".

Sarpreet Singh back on home soil

Sarpreet Singh is back in Auckland, as he tries to recover from a long-running groin injury.

Singh is still hopeful of making the squad for the Costa Rica playoff and will be given every opportunity. He has a unique skillset among the New Zealand side - with his ability to see and execute a pass - which would be vital.

He is working with NZF physiotherapists on a daily basis, as he tries to build strength and flexibility.

However, the 23-year-old is still seen as an outside chance, given the complicated nature of the problem and his lack of match play in recent months.

Why Oli Sail said no, gracias to Barca opportunity

Oli Sail has turned his back on a chance to face Barcelona – but says it was an easy call.

Given his superb form this season, the Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper would have been one of the frontrunners for the A-League All Stars squad, who will face the La Liga giants in Sydney on May 25.

But Sail has made himself unavailable for the selection process.

"It was a simple decision to be honest," said Sail. "It's an amazing spectacle and having a football powerhouse like Barcelona come down under and having the opportunity to play them would have been amazing.

"But I've got bigger fish to fry. I want to get into camp as soon as possible with the national team and put my hand up the selection for those upcoming games."

Los Ticos star to join Chris Wood at Newcastle?

According to British media reports, Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas is a potential transfer target for the Magpies.

The 35-year-old has been at Paris St Germain since 2019 after 162 games for Real Madrid across five seasons.

He has made 100 appearances for his nation and was once rated as the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

Newcastle are flush with Saudi Arabian cash and looking to strengthen across all areas, though they would face competition from some big European clubs for Navas' signature.