Rising Kiwi motorsport star Liam Lawson scores second F2 win

Liam Lawson of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Rising Kiwi motorsport prospect Liam Lawson has scored a second win in this year's world F2 championship.

Two super passes into the chicane took Lawson to the sprint race victory in Le Castellet, France.

India's Jehan Daruvala had started superbly from pole position and the trailing Lawson initially slipped to third.

A sharp move to overtake fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong highlighted a measured victory drive by Lawson in the ninth round of the season.

"The car came on really strong and we were able to make some nice moves to take the win," said Lawson, who also won the sprint in the second round at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in March.

"(the feature race) is the main focus now and we need to try and move forward and make up as many positions as we can."

Lawson is sixth in the drivers' championship with Armstrong, who was ninth in the latest sprint race, lying eighth. The championship is led by Brazilian-Italian Felipe Drugovich.