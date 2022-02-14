Ribbon cut for Roberts Terrace playground opening and Hoops in Parks Court

Work began on the Roberts Terrace playground in September, and now it is open for all kids to enjoy. Photo / Warren Buckland

Roberts Terrace Playground is open for all children to enjoy after its official opening last Wednesday.

Napier City Council held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a small blessing to celebrate the occasion.

The park contains another basketball hoop donated by Basketball New Zealand, Basketball Hawke's Bay and Sport Hawke's Bay through the Hoops in Parks initiative.

Basketball Hawke's Bay general manager Nick Hogan said it's the third court and hoop that the Hoops in Park programme has helped set up, with the other two being in Flaxmere Park and Ron Giorgi III Park.

He said Basketball Hawke's Bay, Basketball NZ and Sport Hawke's Bay were planning to discuss getting hoops set up in Central Hawke's Bay and Wairoa districts too.

"Basketball is growing so much that we are conscious of the fact that we want participants to access facilities essentially 24 / 7. Indoor facilities don't do that, so the idea is to look at green spaces, playgrounds or similar set-ups and see if there were opportunities for us to install a hoop."

He said basketball is growing "astronomically" in the region.

"It's something we are getting constantly asked, where local hoops are, can hoops be upgraded, that sort of thing."

He said a fourth court is confirmed to be upgraded at Len Harlen Park in Flaxmere soon.

As well as the basketball court, the park boasts a three-bay swing set, spinning carousel, climbing frame and slides, seating under a shade sail and a new concrete pathway to link the playground with the existing nearby footpaths.

A council spokeswoman said work started in September 2021 right after lockdown, but was delayed due to the playground contractors being stuck in Auckland until work resumed January 6.

The council budget for the playground was $250,000.

Meanwhile, Hawke's Bay Regional Indoor Sports and Events Centre can afford to upgrade their arena with some new basketball hoops, thanks to a grant of $29,220 from the New Zealand Community Trust.

Board chairman Craig Waterhouse said the funding would allow for the purchase of new hoops, which are required in the stadium expansion in order to provide greater opportunities for the community of Hawke's Bay to play.

"The Regional Indoor Sports and Event Centre Trust current operates a three-court event centre in Taradale, Hawke's Bay. It is the centre for indoor sports like basketball, volleyball, futsal and netball. In Feb 2021, the trust signed a contract to build six new courts exclusively for indoor sports.

"The investment in the facility is the single most significant investment ever made in the future well-being of Hawke's Bay youth. This will be a fantastic facility costing $20m, tripling the court space from three to nine.

"In 2005, the local councils and the trust identified a significant shortage of indoor court space. Since then, basketball has become the largest participation sport in secondary schools, and volleyball has become the fastest growing sport in secondary schools. Futsal growth in Hawke's Bay has been significantly held back due to the lack of indoor court space.

"We're investing in team sports facilities to help develop the mission of the project to increase the long-term well-being of Hawke's Bay Youth. Team sport plays a vital role in our society.

"Positive sports experiences benefit us as individuals and as communities. Team sport helps support and build our individual and collective health and well-being.

"Sport helps to grow and develop individuals holistically. Sport connects communities. The lack of indoor facilities in Hawkes Bay has undermined this sense of connection."

He said the project showed "a real investment" by Hawke's Bay councils in the area to promote the "well-being of communities in the present and for the future."