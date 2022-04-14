Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Revealed: Why the Silver Lake deal has stalled, again

3 minutes to read
New Zealand Rugby has apologised for failing to properly support the elite women's game following a damning review into the Black Ferns culture. Video / Dean Purcell

New Zealand Rugby has apologised for failing to properly support the elite women's game following a damning review into the Black Ferns culture. Video / Dean Purcell

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Frustrated provincial unions have tabled a series of conditions before any agreement on the $200 million Silver Lake deal can be reached.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed on Thursday that a vote from the 26 provincial

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.