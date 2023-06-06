Revealed: Why Roger Tuivasa-Sheck won’t play fullback for the Warriors in the NRL next year

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is back with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck made his name at fullback in rugby league, winning numerous awards in the position, including the Dally M medal in 2018. He was recognised as probably the best custodian in the game but won’t be wearing the No 1 jersey in 2024.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck looks set to play at centre next year for the Warriors, when he returns from rugby.

Coach Andrew Webster confirmed on Tuesday that Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who has been one of the most consistent performers this season, would remain at the back next season, despite the arrival of Tuivasa-Sheck.

“No [selection] headache,” said Webster. “Charnze will be in the team next year. He will be our number one.”

Webster explained it was important to fit them both into the squad, given their qualities.

“Roger is a world class player that will have a huge impact on his team,” said Webster. “But if you’re going to have a huge impact. you want to have the best 17 players available. They’re both obviously going to be in there, in positions that they can both comfortably play at a high level. Then we’re starting to build an elite side. We’ve got one now but we’re constantly trying to make it better.”

Webster wouldn’t be drawn on exactly where Tuivasa-Sheck would fit in the backline – “we’ll work it out” – but centre seems the only option.

He has experience at wing - from his first three seasons with the Sydney Roosters – but his brief stint there in 2021 to accommodate Reece Walsh felt like a waste of his talents, as he was often isolated from the action.

That is unlikely to be repeated. He is not really a halves option and the Warriors have plenty of playmakers.

Centre would be a challenge, as he has yet to play there in 195 previous NRL matches, with 135 at fullback, 59 on the wing and a solitary five eighth appearance in 2021.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck knows he is far from the finished product. Photo / Photosport

But Tuivasa-Sheck is a fast learner, leaves no stone unturned and would add X factor. He could also be given a free role – like Joseph Manu at the Roosters – defending on the edge and roaming in possession.

Nicoll-Klokstad could be a centre option – he has played six test matches there – but Webster obviously sees the 27-year-old as the club’s long term fullback, not hiding his admiration for what he has shown so far.

“He knows what his game is,” said Webster. “He’s not trying to be something he’s not. He’s improving the little things to have a big impact. He’s not trying to change the world. He does whatever the team needs him to do and puts the team first. He gives middle forwards headaches all day, he just keeps going and he’s tough.

For his part Nicoll-Klokstad welcomes the return of Tuivasa-Sheck.

“It’s really exciting for myself,” said Nicoll-Klokstad. “I know there is a little bit of a buzz among the boys. He is definitely loved and wanted at this club and for us it is about making sure we do a job this year and look to what he brings when that time comes.”

The Warriors hope to build some momentum against the Canberra Raiders on Friday (8pm NZT), after the impressive 30-8 victory over the Redcliffe Dolphins last Saturday. Webster rated that as one of their best defensive performances, especially with the way they pinned the Dolphins in their own territory.

In the absence of Rocco Berry (concussion), young centre Ali Leiataua will make his first grade debut in Canberra, becoming the second local junior to step up this year.

Brayden Wiliame and Viliami Vailea are both under injury clouds, but Webster said Leiataua’s elevation was reward for his ongoing development.

“Ali’s dead set put six to eight weeks of good football together,” said Webster of the former Papatoetoe Panther. “He’s confident but doesn’t get ahead of himself. He aggressive. He’s strong. He can beat people. Fundamentally he’s reliable. I think you’re going to see a fearless player this week, relishing the occasion.”