Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Revealed: Why Roger Tuivasa-Sheck won’t play fullback for the Warriors in the NRL next year

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is back with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is back with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck made his name at fullback in rugby league, winning numerous awards in the position, including the Dally M medal in 2018. He was recognised as probably the best custodian in the game but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport