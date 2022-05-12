Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Revealed: What the Government paid New Zealand's sporting codes during Covid-19

4 minutes to read
Sports Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Marty Melville

Sports Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Marty Melville

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been the big beneficiary of the Government's sport recovery funding, receiving more than 25 per cent of funds allocated to National Sporting Organisations (NSOs).

More than $9.8m of the $38.6m

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.