Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Revealed: Best two NRL officials haven’t refereed a Warriors game since 2021

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Referee Ashley Klein talks with Clinton Gutherson of the Eels during the 2022 NRL Grand Final. Photo / Getty

Referee Ashley Klein talks with Clinton Gutherson of the Eels during the 2022 NRL Grand Final. Photo / Getty

The Warriors haven’t had either of the top two NRL referees officiate their matches since 2021.

Ashley Klein and Gerard Sutton weren’t appointed to control a Warriors game during the whole of last season, and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport