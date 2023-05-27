Return of the King: The genius behind Wayne Smith’s new role

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith enjoys the spoils of victory. Photo / photosport.nz

OPINION:

The Professor is back. And what a savvy move it is.

Six months after masterminding the Black Ferns World Cup triumph, six years after stepping away as All Blacks defence coach, Wayne Smith returns to extend his New Zealand rugby association that started in 1979.

This stint – under the broad-scope performance coach banner – promises to significantly enhance the elite men’s and women’s national teams.

From an All Blacks perspective, Smith’s presence offsets concerns surrounding Scott Robertson’s coaching team from next year.

Smith won’t assist Ian Foster for this year’s World Cup tilt in France but come next year, when Robertson ushers in a new era alongside Jason Ryan, Leon MacDonald, Scott Hansen and Jason Holland, fears around that group’s collective inexperience in the test and European arenas can be partially allayed.

Despite the groundswell of support behind Robertson’s appointment, next year won’t be easy for the All Blacks. Losing Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett among others leaves glaring experience and playmaking voids.

Robertson’s transition will be challenging. Treacherous, even. Better to inject Smith’s nous now than as a perceived panic play if results don’t immediately come.

The specifics of Smith’s role with Robertson’s All Blacks are yet to be determined but he will be involved in face-to-face meetings and is only ever a zoom or phone call away to discuss ideas.

As one of world rugby’s most respected, sought-after minds, Smith is an invaluable resource to have on speed dial. He holds strong views on the game and is devoted to innovation – evident in overhauling the Black Ferns style in favour of a commitment to the ball in hand, offloading, expansive, running rugby that carried them to an unlikely title.

The aroha and respect were clear when Black Ferns Coach Wayne Smith named Northlander Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu as captain for the Women’s Rugby World Cup game against Scotland in October

Smith’s long-established relationship with Robertson, having coached the former loose forward at the Crusaders and All Blacks before mentoring his coaching career since, is fundamental to this move working.

All successful head coaches come with a sizable ego in tow. They often develop entrenched views, and don’t take kindly to outsiders telling them what to do. New Zealand Rugby would, therefore, have confronted major pushback attempting to thrust anyone else on Robertson and his incoming team.

Because it’s Smith, Robertson will instead happily seek out and welcome his honest perspective. After 16-years coaching the All Blacks in various capacities, Smith boasts inherent wisdom about everything from counter attack to defence and set plays. Why would you not embrace that knowledge?

Formalising Smith’s involvement fends off global interest, where he remains in hot demand, while adding the perfect support foil for Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting, too.

Bunting, as cultural advisor, savoured a front row seat to Smith’s miracle transformation with the Black Ferns last year. The roles have since reversed somewhat with Bunting now leading the Black Ferns and Smith acting as a sounding board mentor.

After the last year’s giddy success, retaining Smith’s connection to the Black Ferns is a no-brainer. Matching the World Cup’s lofty standards will be much easier with Smith supporting Bunting.

Smith’s standing extends well beyond benefitting coaches, too. In but one example of his all-in persona Smith has regularly opened his home, and wife Trish’s cooking, to a raft of players over the years, including the likes of Sonny Bill Williams.

Prior to his 100th match for the Chiefs Anton Lienert-Brown recalled Smith spotting him playing for Christchurch Boys’ High School and convincing him to move to Hamilton, where he then took him under his wing.

Such stories spread through to the Black Ferns and their rejuvenation under the Professor’s guidance.

Smith’s influence is long etched in stone. This latest chapter, entitled Return of the King, is sure to further amplify his enduring legacy.