Reece Walsh. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Warriors teen sensation Reece Walsh is reportedly set to ditch the struggling Warriors for a return to the Broncos - a year after he was let go by the club.

Walsh has one year left on his contract with the Warriors and an option for 2024. That means he can investigate the open market at the end of this year.

But Australia's Daily Telegraph is reporting the 19-year-old has already made the decision to quit the Warriors at the end of the season to return to Brisbane.

The Telegraph also claims that Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will be released from the final year of his deal at the Raiders on compassionate grounds to link up with the Warriors from 2023.

Walsh was at the centre of a tug-of-war between the Warriors and the Broncos for his signature last year.

He was granted an early release from the Broncos in April 2021 after originally agreeing to join the Warriors from 2022.

A dejected Reece Walsh. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

In May, Walsh spoke out on the rumours about his future.

"At first I sort of laughed about it and would ask the boys, 'where do you think they get this information from?' because it definitely isn't coming from me or my management or my family," he said.

"After a while, it became too much, there were questions from my teammates.

"It's got to the point where it's worth addressing because it's spiralling out of control.

"It's not fair on my teammates or the club that they think I am wanting to go elsewhere. It's not the case. We haven't spoken to any other clubs.

"I have a contract in place which means I am 100 per cent going to New Zealand next year."

The Warriors viewed Walsh as their long-term replacement for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who quit league for rugby last season.

Walsh was set to make his Origin debut last year but was ruled out on the eve of the game. He missed New Zealand's homecoming last week because of Covid-19.