Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Remembering Grant Turner - one of NZ Football’s first cult heroes

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Grant Turner attacking the goal as New Zealand beat Indonesia 5-0 in an elimination game at Mt Smart Stadium for the 1982 Soccer World Cup, 23 May 1981. Photo / Anthony Phelps

Grant Turner attacking the goal as New Zealand beat Indonesia 5-0 in an elimination game at Mt Smart Stadium for the 1982 Soccer World Cup, 23 May 1981. Photo / Anthony Phelps

Grant Turner was one of the first cult heroes of New Zealand Football.

Other players may have been more widely renowned - or achieved greater things on an overseas stage - but few have been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport