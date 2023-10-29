Ian Foster gives his last press conference as All Blacks head coach opening up on his future, legacy and what he will miss the most after four seasons in the top job. Video / NZ Herald

Wayne Barnes, the Rugby World Cup final referee, was targeted with death threats during Sunday’s showcase match in Paris by angry fans, his wife has revealed.

Polly Barnes, the Women’s Rugby Association co-founder, has hit out at supporters who verbally abused her husband while attending yesterday’s game between South Africa and New Zealand with their children at the Stade de France.

The Barnes family were all in attendance for the final in Paris to celebrate the referee’s landmark game as he took charge of a first World Cup final, but wife Polly revealed that the occasion was overshadowed by the abuse Wayne had received over social media through Instagram and to an email address used for enquiries.

Writing on social media afterwards, Polly said: “What a vile atmosphere at the Stade de France. It’s just a game k***heads.”

On Sunday in what appeared to be a farewell post to the tournament, Barnes also wrote: “See ya later Rugby World Cup. Won’t miss you, or the death threats.”

Match referee Wayne Barnes shows a red card to Sam Cane. Photosport

Barnes, the game’s most experienced referee having taken charge of over 100 tests, was given a number of major incidents to handle in the final, with New Zealand captain Sam Cane sent off for a high tackle and South Africa captain Siya Kolisi also receiving a yellow card for a similar offence.

The Englishman also showed yellow cards to New Zealand’s Shannon Frizell and South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe, and awarded a try to Beauden Barrett after a pass from All Blacks wing Mark Telea appeared to be on the borderline of being forward.

Both Wayne and Polly Barnes received abuse on social media after the referee took charge of France’s win over South Africa in Marseille last November, a test which made him the most-experienced international referee of all time.

The abuse followed Rassie Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby, highlighting decisions which went against South Africa in posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. Erasmus as a result was banned for two matches by World Rugby.

Later speaking about the abuse he had received, Barnes told The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast that he considered walking away from refereeing following the game.

“Criticism on social media quickly becomes abuse. That is the world we live in. That is social media. But I make the decision to be a referee, make the decision to be on social media,” Barnes said at the time.

“Polly, my wife, doesn’t make the decision to be a referee. On the Saturday night, there started to be some direct abuse at Polly. Then, the following two or three days, there was direct abuse to Polly... I don’t mind people criticising my performance and, if they want to abuse me directly, that’s their choice. It affects you and it affects your family.

“I sacrifice, but it’s a family sacrifice and you do think, ‘I’ve got this other decent job to go to. I’m a partner at a law firm and they’re keen for me to come back full-time’. Of course you question it, and that’s a constant conversation you have with your family.”

