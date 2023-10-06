All Blacks stars wowed thousands of Lyon locals as they gave back to their host city for the 2023 Rugby World Cup with an open training for all ages. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

In the world of sports, athletes are not only looked upon as competitors but as role models for their communities, especially in this country.

But the recent fiasco involving the Ranfurly Shield and the Hawke’s Bay Magpies has jolted the community, leaving us questioning the values and accountability within the sport.

While Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s forthrightness in the face of a drink-driving charge serves as a commendable example, the conduct of Hawke’s Bay in the aftermath of their reckless actions has left a sour taste in the mouth of rugby enthusiasts. The attempt to gloss over the incident and evade accountability is nothing short of a disgrace.

Kudos to Brad Weber, the outspoken halfback, known for his courage in speaking out on various issues in the past. He has stepped up, despite not being present during the incident, and commented on the regrettable episode. Weber told reporters he wants to win back the respect of fans and trusts what his teammates say, that the Shield was dropped and damaged. He hoped once the Shield was fixed, it could be brought back to the region for the community to enjoy.

However, it is disappointing to note the absence of figures akin to New Zealand cricketers Dion Nash, Stephen Fleming and Matt Hart who, when faced with a similar situation of controversy for smoking pot in South Africa during a tour, admitted their actions and apologised to the public. The Hawke’s Bay Magpies need voices like theirs, individuals unafraid to acknowledge the error of their ways and extend a genuine apology to their fans and the wider rugby community.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck pleaded guilty to the drink-driving charge, was fined and disqualified from driving. Photo / Dean Purcell

Those involved in the damaging of the Ranfurly Shield and the photographer who put it on social media must come forward. Their actions have not only tarnished a cherished symbol of rugby but also betrayed the trust and admiration of their supporters. The evasion of responsibility and the reluctance to confront the issue head-on only compounds the damage.

It is crucial to emphasise that while Tuivasa-Sheck’s actions regarding drink-driving cannot be condoned, he took responsibility for his actions and faced the consequences. This stands as an example of what should be expected from individuals in the public eye, reinforcing the importance of acknowledging one’s missteps and demonstrating a commitment to making amends.

Athletes, regardless of their level of professionalism, must be held to a higher standard, as they serve as role models for aspiring sportspeople. They should demonstrate that owning up to mistakes is a sign of strength and character, not weakness.

The time for evasion and silence is over. It’s time for the Hawke’s Bay players to show us they possess the courage and moral fortitude to face the music, admit their errors, and work towards rebuilding the respect and trust they’ve lost in the eyes of the broader rugby community. Only by doing so can they begin to restore the tarnished reputation of their team and the sport they represent.

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.