Ka Ying Rising (closest to camera) was not asked for his best in his Randwick trial on Tuesday.

Kiwi-bred sprinting phenomenon Ka Ying Rising is the talk of the town in Sydney before his tilt at the A$20 million ($22.6m) The Everest (1200m) at Randwick on Saturday week, with onlookers flocking to the track on Tuesday morning as he stepped out in a star-studded trial.

It was Ka Ying Rising’s first public appearance in Australia since trialling at Moe in June 2023, after which he joined David Hayes’ stable in Hong Kong and shot to stardom with 13 straight victories, four of those at Group 1 level.

Now the world’s highest-rated sprinter, the son of Shamexpress stepped out against three of his Everest rivals (Overpass, Cambridge Stud’s Joliestar and Angel Capital), fellow Kiwi-breds Linebacker and Mr Brightside, and glamour mare Fangirl for the 1000m heat.

Jumping swiftly from the outside barrier (7), Ka Ying Rising settled into his work for regular rider Zac Purton, who had the gelding under a firm hold as he levelled up to Overpass and Linebacker in the straight. He cruised through the line finishing a neck behind that pair in third, with Mr Brightside a further five lengths from the winner.

Seven-time Hong Kong champion jockey Purton holds the gelding in high regard and expects improvement out of the trial run on a soft track.