Tardelli aimed at serious stuff after sharp Ellerslie trial

“He might go to the Matamata Cup (Listed, 1600m) and then maybe look at something like the Thorndon Mile (Group 1, 1600m).”
Tardelli was offered by Yarraman Park at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale and sold for A$360,000 ($400,066), with agent Bruce Perry signing the ticket for a syndicate including Lib Petagna’s JML Bloodstock, Hawridge Developments, Jamieson Park and the Little Avondale Trust.
He is a son of Pierro Moss, an unraced daughter of Pierro and the stakes-winning Fastnet Rock mare Upon This Rock with the Group 1 Robert Sangster Stakes (1200m) winner Charm Stone also featuring on his pedigree page.
Tardelli’s stablemates Ardalio and Glamour Tycoon also furthered their upcoming preparation with trial outings at Ellerslie.
Dual Group 3 winner Ardalio was given an easy time when runner-up in her 1100m heat and is on target to resume at Te Rapa on September 27.
“She’ll run in an open 1200m and then look at the weight-for-age race at Rotorua (Group 3 Sweynesse Stakes, 1215m) on October 12,” Marsh said.
“We would like to get her in the big sprints later and have a crack at the Telegraph (Group 1, 1200m) with her.
“Glamour Tycoon went really well in her trial and she needs good tracks, so we’ll wait and see if she goes toward the Sweynesse.”
The promising pair of Erin Go Bragh and Bourbon Proof also won their heats at Ellerslie.
“Erin Go Bragh will have one more quiet trial, and I’m very happy with him and he’s well above average,” Marsh said.
“Bourbon Proof will kick off in a Rating 75 1400m at Te Rapa and I thought he was great as well.”
Marsh will also have runners at Matamata on Friday and, on a likely heavy track, tipped Feel The Stag in the KR Bell Electrical (1200m) as his best chance.
