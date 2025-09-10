Tardelli aimed at serious stuff after sharp Ellerslie trial

Tardelli is a class galloper with major goals. Photo/ Kenton Wright

Tardelli has the looks to match his rich pedigree, and his upcoming preparation will be focused on adding a top-level performance to boost his future stallion prospects.

The Stephen Marsh-trained 4-year-old showed he was in prime order to resume when untouched by rider George Rooke to win an open 1100m heat at Tuesday’s Ellerslie trials.

“He’s a really smart horse, we haven’t seen the best of him yet, and the goal is obviously to win a Group 1 with him,” Marsh said.

The son of I Am Invincible is a two-time winner and has placings to his credit in last season’s Group 3 Easter Handicap (1600m) against the older horses and in the Group 2 Levin Classic (1400m) and Listed Uncle Remus Stakes (1400m).

“He’s come up super and the plan is to kick off at Ellerslie on September 20 in an open 1400m,” Marsh said.