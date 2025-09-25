Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Superstars return at Addington but it might not be party time

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Republican Party has been the best pacer in New Zealand this year but faces a huge challenge at Addington tonight. Photo / Ajay Berry

Republican Party has been the best pacer in New Zealand this year but faces a huge challenge at Addington tonight. Photo / Ajay Berry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The two most complete pacers in New Zealand return at Addington tonight with the same problem.

Because both Marketplace and Republican Party are so good, they are supposed to win. But both could easily get beaten without losing their crowns.

It is a common story in modern harness racing: wonderful

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save