Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Superstar mare Quintessa forced to head to racetrack with no meeting

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Quintessa and Rory Hutchings after her Proisir Plate win at Ellerslie last month. Photo / Kenton Wright

Quintessa and Rory Hutchings after her Proisir Plate win at Ellerslie last month. Photo / Kenton Wright

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The connections of dual Group 1 winner Quintessa are being forced to make an unusual detour on her road to the Livamol Classic.

A last-start winner of the Proisir Plate at Ellerslie on September 6, Quintessa was scratched from last Saturday’s Howden Insurance Mile at Te Rapa because of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save