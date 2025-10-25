Super Saturday for Te Akau sharpens Guineas attack

Origin Of Love edged ahead of War Of Silence in the last 150m, then withstood a withering finish from Professional Lad to score by a nose.

“She’s a talented filly,” Doyle said. “She travelled a bit strongly and she’s still a touch green, so there’s more in there, but she’s a very likeable filly.

“We got a split when we needed it and she’s a nice filly. She’s got a good constitution.

“I’m delighted to be riding for Mark and Sam and their connections. Even if you’re not riding their best one, you could still be on the best one.”

Origin Of Love is by Snitzel out of the Camelot mare Re Edit, who won three races in Australia and placed in the Gr.2 PJ O’Shea Stakes (2200m). David Ellis bought Origin Of Love for A$440,000 from the 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale.

From a four-start career, Origin Of Love has recorded two wins and a placing and has earned $76,040 for the Te Akau 2024 Magic Fillies Breeding Syndicate.

The TAB now rates Origin Of Love a $21 chance for the Gr.1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) on November 8 and offers a $26 quote for the Gr.1 New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) a week later.

“It was great to win that race today with Origin Of Love,” Walker said. “She’s a filly with a really good pedigree, being by the late, great, Snitzel, and a good ride to match her effort by Joe Doyle.

“She was a great-walking filly when we first saw her at the Magic Millions Sale on the Gold Coast, and she’s continued to improve and she’s peaking at the right time for the 1000 Guineas.

“It’s terrific to win a black-type race with a filly with her pedigree, and great for her breeders and owners.”

Meanwhile, at Ellerslie, the premiership-leading stable unveiled another potential classic contender when Belle Cheval took out the TAB (1400m).

The $30,000 maiden race was the second career start for the Savabeel filly, who caught the eye with a big finish for third over 1300m on debut at Taupō on October 10.

Strongly supported from $18 all the way into $6, Belle Cheval settled just worse than midfield before pouncing out wide in the straight and dashing away to win by two and a half lengths.

“The thing I liked about her, even when they slowed up, she didn’t pull or anything,” jockey Craig Grylls said. “She really switched off, and then in the straight she changed legs and took off.”

Belle Cheval races in the colours of breeder and co-owner David Archer and is a half-sister to Archer’s multiple Gr.1 winner (The) Bostonian. The pair are both out of Keepa Cheval, who is a half-sister to a 10-time Gr.1 winner in the same colours, Mufhasa.

“The plan was to be positive today and she was a little bit slow away again, like she was at Taupō,” Bergerson said.

“But fair play to Gryllsy, he got a lovely track into it, three wide with cover, and she was pretty electric late.

“It was very exciting and a massive thrill to have a winner for David Archer and Diane Wright, our first horse for them. She looks pretty top-drawer, so exciting times for them, and we’re grateful for their support.”

Belle Cheval is now a $10 fourth favourite for the 1000 Guineas behind Well Written ($2.80), Lollapalooza ($4.50) and Tajana ($6).

“She could potentially go down to Christchurch,” Bergerson said. “We’ll have to sit down and have a team talk about that, because she was so impressive today.

“There’s a couple of good ones in the 1000 Guineas, she’d have to take that next step to beat them. But we’ll sit down with David and Di, Mark [Walker] and David [Ellis] and have a good team talk and a think about it, because she probably deserves a shot at it now.”

The results provided a timely boost for Ellis, who is recuperating after undergoing surgery in August.

“It’s a massive thrill to have a day like we’ve had, with six winners between the two meetings at Ellerslie and Riccarton,” he said.

“And it’s special to win the War Decree Stakes with Origin Of Love and finish third with War Of Silence, who never gave up after receiving a tough run.

“It’s a great tonic for me, I’m feeling better every day, and it’s a real credit to all the hard-working team we’ve got at Te Akau.”

