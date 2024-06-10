Sharp 'N' Smart has returned to Team Rogerson's Hamilton barn ahead of his spring preparation. Photo / Trish Dunell

Hamilton trainers Graeme and Debbie Rogerson have enjoyed welcoming back several of their stable stars this week before their spring preparations.

Reigning New Zealand Horse of the Year Sharp ‘N’ Smart was part of that contingent, and his trainers are hoping he can return to the form that led him to snaring New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing’s top honour.

“The good horses have all come back in this week, including Sharp ‘N’ Smart,” Graeme Rogerson said.

“He had a viral complaint, and he didn’t quite run up to his best last prep, but he looks magnificent, he has grown into a real horse.”

The Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) was Sharp ‘N’ Smart’s primary objective this season before his viral infection, and Rogerson is hoping they can get their multiple Group 1 winner to Australasia’s most iconic staying race this year, electing to bypass the Hawke’s Bay Spring Carnival.

“We will aim for the Caulfield [Group 1, 2400m] and Melbourne Cups,” Rogerson said.

“He probably won’t head to Hastings, but we will just play it by ear. He will have a run here in a sprint and then go off to Australia probably.

“If he finds his best form, he is a very good horse. He had four months out and has come back in looking beautiful.”

While Hastings isn’t on the cards for Sharp ‘N’ Smart, it is certainly in the picture for Group 2 performer Just As Sharp.

“Just As Sharp will run in the Foxbridge Plate [Group 2, 1200m] and the Tarzino [Group 1, 1400m] if he isn’t sold. We will just see what happens,” Rogerson said.

A couple of the stable’s younger brigade also have Rogerson excited about the new season.

“Domain Ace has come back looking enormous, he is going to be running in the Northland Breeders’ Stakes [Group 3, 1200m],” he said.

“I like a Tarzino filly called Tarzador, who won a trial, and we have got a lot of young untried horses.” – LOVERACING.NZ News Desk