Sport in ruins as horse flu goes on rampage

A police horse is exercised at the quarantined NSW police stables. The virus has raged through horse communities. Photo / Reuters

Hundreds of millions of dollars lost, phantom meetings, and a former high court judge heading an inquiry - is it a mafia hit, triad drug case or government scandal? Nope, just a bad case of the 'flu.



Horse 'flu in fact, or equine influenza (EI) is a virus that causes symptoms in horses similar to the human 'flu condition.



It is present throughout the world except in Iceland, New Zealand, and, until three weeks ago, Australia. In that short time a strain of the influenza believed to be H3N8 has rampaged through the horse communities in New South Wales and Queensland.



It stopped all racing in Australia for a week, led to the cancellation of the rich Sydney spring carnival after a halt on all horse movements in NSW and Queensland, and ruined the breeding season for the country's major studs based in the Hunter Valley.



The cost, according to Racing NSW chief executive Peter V'Landys, is somewhere in the range of hundreds of millions of dollars.



The impact is wide-ranging, from casual ground and catering staff at racetracks who are getting no work, jockeys who get paid per ride, trainers and owners who won't get any prize money, through to the bookies and TABs where betting turnover has plummeted. And the effects will be felt for some time to come.



Take Coolmore stallion Encosta De Lago, for example. He is one of seven stallions confirmed with the virus EI at Sydney's Eastern Creek quarantine centre after returning from northern hemisphere stud duties.



The second most expensive stallion in Australia, Encosta De Lago costs A$220,000 ($263,000) to cover a mare and was expected to serve 200-250 mares during the 15-week Australian breeding season.



That's some 250 highly pedigreed foals that won't go to yearling sales in January 2010 or start racing as two-year-olds in October that year.



"It's possible we could lose one or two years of breeding and it is very serious," said NSW Primary Industries Minister Ian Macdonald.



Although the influenza is not fatal to fit, healthy horses, there is worry that foals being born now will be susceptible.



"This will have a devastating effect," Mr V'Landys said on the day it was diagnosed at Randwick where 700 racehorses are stabled. "It is our darkest day."



It could get worse. While more than 3000 horses are believed to be infected, the virus has not yet reached Victoria, home to the Melbourne Spring Carnival, including the Melbourne Cup, on the first Tuesday in November.



RVL chief executive Stephen Allanson says it will be another two weeks before Victorians can be confident the crisis is over.



"As each day goes by we are getting more and more optimistic that we are past the danger period," Mr Allanson said.



But questions have been raised about the quality of the fields, with only a few of the top horses from NSW and Queensland already in Victoria.



And many of the overseas entrants for the big races have been ruled out including Japan's Delta Blues and Pop Rock who finished first and second in last year's Melbourne Cup.



The Federal Government has offered emergency funding to those affected and announced that recently-retired high court judge Ian Callinan, a former chairman of the Queensland TAB, will head an inquiry into the outbreak. He expects to uncover its source but is unlikely to make recommendations on compensation.



Meanwhile the racing industry in NSW and Queensland is doing all it can to get back on track with restricted in-house race days.



A betting auditorium has been in operation since last Saturday at Sydney's only non-training track, Canterbury, allowing betting on races run outside NSW and Queensland with TAB and bookmaker facilities.



Restricted meetings are planned this weekend at Sydney's Warwick Farm and Brisbane's Eagle Farm for horses trained at those tracks. Harness racing in NSW and Queensland is also at a standstill, agricultural shows in those states have had to drop all events involving horses, cattle and sheep farmers who use horses to round up stock have been affected, and the Olympic hopes of Australia's equestrian competitors have been dented. The Australian International Horse Trials in Adelaide had been postponed until next April.



The solution to the problem, according to Randwick trainer John O'Shea, is vaccinating horses against Equine Influenza. Of his 50 horses at Randwick, only Group One winners Racing To Win and Reigning To Win remain clear of the virus because they were vaccinated for overseas travel.



"As they [officials] procrastinate on whether to vaccinate or not ... they're risking our industry and the long-term viability of our industry," Mr O'Shea said. "The rest of the world deals with it (EI) through vaccination so why should we be any different."



Vets disagree. "You can vaccinate to try to make sure they don't get it but you can see at Eastern Creek they have been vaccinated and they have it," says NSW chief veterinarian Dr Bruce Christie. "The strains change all the time." He advocates containment, and letting it burn itself out - like a bushfire.



* Mike Osborne is a writer with Australian Associated Press.