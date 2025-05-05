Race horse Royal Flower in action.

Foxton trainer Gail Temperton will have two winning chances in the postponed Foxton New World Foxton Cup (2100m) at Hāwera today but each of her representatives have two very different paths ahead of them.

Royal Flower is dropping back from stakes grade after placing in the Group 3 Manawatū Breeders’ Stakes (2050m) at Whanganui last month and Temperton has been pleased with her this time, having placed in her last two outings following a five-month break from racing.

“She always does her best and she will do her best again [today],” said Temperton.

“She’s pretty consistent. I’d like her to go up a notch but there’s just nothing for her at the moment. She had a big holiday when the tracks were hard because she doesn’t like them rock-hard and she hadn’t had a holiday for a long time.

“It’s unfortunate because by the time she is back in and ready, there really isn’t a lot of good racing for her. She wasn’t up to the Travis Stakes [Group 2, 2000m] but she is somewhere in the middle.”