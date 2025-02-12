Advertisement
Racing: Purdon Racing’s northern move can revitalise local scene

NZ Herald
Mark and Nathan Purdon celebrate after winning with Don't Stop Dreaming at Addington in 2023.

The prayers of northern harness racing bosses have been answered with the news the Mark and Nathan Purdon stable is relocating to Pukekohe.

Co-trainer Nathan Purdon, son and training partner of Mark, has confirmed on The Box Seat television programme that he will be moving north in May.

His father already lives in Matamata and trains a few horses, but Nathan Purdon’s move will have a far greater impact on the industry in the northern region.

Fields in the north – and particularly Alexandra Park – often struggle for numbers and while Purdon Racing don’t have as many horses as when the All Stars were in their heyday 10 years ago, the injection of around 30 horses into the Alexandra Park system will be enormously welcomed.

They will also bring class, punter confidence and turnover to Alexandra Park, which has been struggling since Covid-19 but has turned the corner in the last six months with the move of the Auckland Cup back to New Year’s Eve, the Golden Gait series and increased support from TAB/Entain.

Nathan Purdon will leave the state-of-the-art facilities in Rolleston, part-owned by his father, and relocate to the Pukekohe training centre in a barn formerly used by the now Canterbury-based Steven Reid.

The property had been sold for redevelopment two years ago, so Purdon was going to need to move at some stage anyway and he has decided that might as well be a return north, where his father started training in the mid-1990s.

Purdon admits the idea of moving north took some getting used to.

“Dad had suggested it before but I resisted it because the current set-up suited me,” he said.

“But when I was based in Auckland over Christmas with friends and family, I began to have a change of heart and just before New Year, we started having talks with the Auckland club.

“I was a bit worried too that our local owners might resist a major change like that, but I have been really surprised at their reaction. Nearly all of them have signed up to it.”

The news will no doubt be welcomed up north.

“We should have about 25 horses heading north in May. It’s a great boost for us,” Purdon says.

The stable’s current stars include Don’t Stop Dreaming, Oscar Bonavena and Chase A Dream.

Mark Purdon moved south from Auckland in 2000 to Yaldhurst initially, before setting up the current stables at Rolleston. He has had extraordinary success with the then All Stars operation, winning 14 training premierships either on his own account and in partnership.

With 2626 career wins, he is the country’s second-most successful trainer ever, behind his brother Barry Purdon (2744).

Mark and Nathan Purdon have had 133 wins in partnership since May 2023.

While Mark Purdon left Canterbury last year to move to Matamata and scaled back his driving duties, he is expected to have a more prominent role on race nights after the stable moves.

“Now it’s go, I am really looking forward to the challenge,” Nathan Purdon said. “It will be quite different in some ways but great in others. We will still naturally be travelling south for major races when we have the horses to suit.

“I have enjoyed it here and met some great people but it’s time to try something new.”

LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

