Provence looks ready to resume where she left off last season

“She had a nice quiet trial at Cambridge which was good and she bounced out of that super, so we put a little more pressure on her today. She’s going to improve again out of the 1100, she’s ready to go to the races.

“She’ll head to Te Rapa on the 8th of November, she’ll run in the Open 1200m there and get a little bit of weight. That’ll springboard her to the mare’s 1400 at Pukekohe, which will be ideal second-up.

“I think she’s sharp enough to run a good race at 1400, but the mile is probably her sweet spot at the moment.”

Marsh is referring to the Gr.2 Dunstan Horsefeeds Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1400m), run on Counties Cup Day.

After a four-win haul at Ellerslie last weekend, Marsh will head back to the venue this Saturday with a dozen runners, including stakes winners Ardalio and Hitabell contesting the Almanzor – Proven Value (1200m).

Ardalio emerged as a serious sprinting prospect when claiming the Gr.3 Almanzor Trophy (1200m) at just her third start and went on to win the Gr.3 Cambridge Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) in the autumn.

Resuming at four, Marsh was pleased with her first-up run on a heavy track at Te Rapa and expects her to find Ellerslie a preferable surface.

“I thought her first up run was nice on a wet track, she’s come on well since and back at Ellerslie on a good track, I think that’ll be the big key for her,” he said.

“She’s drawn nicely in five, she’ll sit just in behind the speed, and I think she’s the big improver.”

Hitabell won the Listed O’Leary’s Fillies Stakes (1335m) and Gr.2 Eight Carat Classic (1600m) at three, but has been off the scene since her triumph in the later on Boxing Day last year.

“She’s coming up well, she’s had a couple of trials and will improve again,” Marsh said.

“She’s drawn wide and is a bigger, stronger mare now, so she’ll take a run or two to get going. In saying that, I think she’ll run well.”

Their stablemate Burn To Shine will make his long-awaited return to racing in the Trackside.co.nz 1400, 623 days since his last outing in February 2024.

Despite the long absence, Marsh holds the Group Three winner in high regard and is hopeful of a bold showing fresh.

“He’s been off the scene for a hell of a long time,” Marsh said. “He’s had two trials that I’ve really liked and he’ll take improvement, but I think he’ll run a really cheeky race in a fresh state.

“He’s an exciting galloper and I’m looking forward to getting him going.”

The long weekend will roll into Te Rapa’s meeting on Monday, headlined by the Gr.2 James and Annie Sarten Memorial (1400m), where Marsh has three representatives.

Among his trio is Magic Carpet, a Satono Aladdin colt who announced himself as a serious Guineas contender when winning the Gr.2 Hawke’s Bay Guineas (1400m) last start.

“He’s done really well, it looks a nice even field and he’s drawn out a bit, but he hasn’t missed a beat since his win in the Hawke’s Bay Guineas,” Marsh said.

“(Jonathan) Riddell sticks with the ship and he’s a very nice horse going forward, this will springboard him nicely into the 2000 Guineas.”

Stablemates To Cap It All and Swiss Prince could join Magic Carpet on the trip to Riccarton, the latter coming straight off the back of a competitive maiden win at Ellerslie last Saturday.

“He (Swiss Prince) will definitely back-up, he’s bounced out of that race really well and is the ultimate racehorse,” Marsh said. “He eats, sleeps and does his work.

“He hit himself against the rail there and was a bit wayward, but he’s come through it well and loves racing. He’s drawn nicely (3) to put himself in a forward spot, and again, he’s on a trial for the 2000 Guineas.

“To Cap It All has had a little bit of an interrupted campaign, early on her bloods weren’t quite that good and we gave her a quiet time. She had no luck last time and could still get down to one of the Guineas, she’s still nominated for both, but she really needs to put her hand up here.

“We are playing catch-up a bit, but she is quality and hopefully the rain doesn’t come.” –

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk