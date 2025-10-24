Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Provence looks ready to resume where she left off last season

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Provence has now won twice at the highest level and is from one of racing's hottest families. Photo./ Kenton Wright

Provence has now won twice at the highest level and is from one of racing's hottest families. Photo./ Kenton Wright

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Multiple Group One winner Provence indicated she is ready to take on another lucrative campaign with a strong 1100m trial win at Ellerslie.

The daughter of Savabeel had a quiet trial under her belt on the Cambridge Synthetic last month, and on Thursday, trainer Stephen Marsh was looking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save