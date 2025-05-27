Those totals were closer than many expected.

The 3451 voting members who supported the sale and reinvestment proposal did not exceed the 50% support level required to proceed.

ATC chairman Peter McGauran thanked members for their considered participation in the historic vote.

“This was the most significant decision in the club’s history, and we thank every member who engaged with the proposal and made their voice heard,” McGauran said.

“The board brought forward this proposal in accordance with its fiduciary obligations, with the future of Sydney racing, our venues and members at the centre of the plan.

“While the resolution will not proceed, the robust debate and considered views expressed throughout the process has put us in good stead for our next phase of strategic planning and development.”

McGauran said the broader conversation about investment in racing infrastructure and technology, member benefits and long-term sustainability remained front of mind.

“With the vote behind us, the club’s focus is firmly on the future – one that honours our proud heritage while continuing to evolve and grow,” he said.

“Our priorities remain enhancing our tracks and welfare systems, growing participation through deeper community engagement, and continually improving the raceday experience for members and visitors.

“We will also continue to explore opportunities to diversify the revenue streams our racecourses and assets generate to reduce the reliance on wagering.”

The ATC reaffirmed its commitment to investing in its venues and acknowledged the support from Racing NSW, the NSW Government and other stakeholders through the consultation period.

“We are grateful to Racing NSW, the NSW Government, and our partners for their constructive engagement throughout this process,” McGauran said.

Atishu retiring from racing

Former New Zealand mare Atishu has been sold for A$2.7 million at the Magic Millions broodmare sale on the Gold Coast.

The mare started her career in New Zealand when trained by Stephen Marsh but transferred to Chris Waller as a 3-year-old and won three Group 1s in Australia for Kiwi syndication company Go Racing.

Atishu was sold to giant Australian racing and breeding operation Yulong, which purchased another standout mare Imperatriz at the same sale last season.

Yulong’s Sam Fairgray confirmed that the daughter of Savabeel will be retired from racing and mated with resident stallion Alabama Express this spring.

